Longtime Mount Marty University (MMU) deputy athletic director, Charles “Chuck” Iverson, announced plans to retire, effective June 30.
Iverson has been a major part of Lancer Athletics for four decades, starting as women’s basketball coach and athletic director in 1991. In 2008, Iverson moved on from coaching and remained athletic director until 2017, at which time he took on the deputy athletic director position.
“Mount Marty has been extremely fortunate to have a great leader, coach, and mentor here for so many years,” said Andy Bernatow, MMU athletic director. “His impact on his players, the athletic department, and coaches has been immeasurable.”
Iverson had an impressive coaching career at Mount Marty. In his 17 years as a head coach at Mount Marty, Iverson posted a record of 252-241 and guided the Lancers to four conference championships. Iverson's accomplishments include coaching 40 All-Conference players, 13 All-Americans, 31 NAIA Scholar-Athletes, and two NAIA National Tournament appearances.
During eight of his last 10 years in coaching, his teams were rated among the best in the nation in both academics and basketball. In addition, 100 percent of the players who finished eligibility at Mount Marty graduated during Coach Iverson’s tenure.
Iverson’s time as Mount Marty athletic director is equally as impressive as his coaching career. During his 26-year run as athletic director, the Mount Marty Athletic Department witnessed an increase in athletes and programs. Iverson was instrumental in adding men’s and women’s track and field, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, archery, and shotgun sports.
During his tenure, Mount Marty implemented facility enhancements and partnerships including Williams Track, NFAA Archery Center, and Crane-Youngworth Field. He also helped with facilities enhancements for Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium that included artificial turf and lighting projects.
The programs in the athletic department celebrated achievements in both athletics and academics winning the initial two Great Plains Athletic Conference Christopherson Awards for academic achievement. Iverson was inducted into the Mount Marty Hall of Fame in 2009.
Nelson Named MMU Assistant Athletic Director
Jason Nelson, Mount Marty University alum and assistant baseball coach, has been named assistant athletic director for the Lancers.
Nelson received his undergraduate degree from Mount Marty and just finished his 12th year as the head assistant coach for the Lancers baseball program. Nelson's primary responsibilities were working with hitters and strength and conditioning, and assisted baseball and softball programs as certified athletic trainer. Other responsibilities at Mount Marty have included teaching, athletic facilities scheduling, and being the athletic department liaison for the graduate assistant program.
In 2018, Nelson was inducted into the Mount Marty Athletic Hall of Fame and is considered one of the greatest hitters in Mount Marty baseball history, holding the distinction of having the highest career batting average and career home run total on the Mount Marty career charts. Nelson also played on three conference championship squads during his playing career.
Prior to working at Mount Marty, Nelson’s resume includes the Orthopedic Institute in Sioux Falls which included placements in professional baseball with the Sioux Falls Canaries and the University of Sioux Falls as a certified athletic trainer, adjunct professor, and time at Lakeside Orthopedic in Sioux Falls. Nelson was also a graduate assistant in sports medicine at South Dakota State University where he received his Master's degree.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Jason for years,” said Bernatow. “It will be a joy to see his leadership transition from the baseball field and classroom to the entire Lancer department.”
