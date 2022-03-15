A year ago, the Dakota Valley boys saw their title hopes derailed in the state semifinals.
The program hasn’t lost since.
The Panthers, 23-0 and on a 24-game win streak, look to finish on top as the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Basketball Tournament begins on Thursday at Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City.
“From what we saw over the summer, we had an inkling that we’d be good again,” said Panthers head coach Jason Kleis. “We did lose three seniors starters, one that was statistically dominant. But all four of those guys that played a lot last year came back better, and the role players are older and stronger.”
The Panthers graduated three of their top four scorers from a season ago, led by Summit League Freshman of the Year Paul Bruns (27.5 ppg, 13 rpg). Younger brother Isaac, who averaged 23 points per game a year ago, is averaging 24.1 points per game this season and increased his rebounding (8.8 per game) as well.
Dakota Valley has two other players averaging in double figures, junior Randy Rosenquist (12.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 7.5 apg, 4.9 spg) and sophomore Jaxson Wingert (10.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg).
“Randy knew this would be his year,” Kleis said. “Everything we do is keyed off him. He’s such a good decision-maker and disruptor.”
Wingert, a 6-6 post, has also grown into his role.
“Jaxson is a year bigger, a year stronger,” Kleis said.
Seniors Brayden Major (4.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.2 apg), Joey Bryan (3.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg), Ben Liddiard (1.4 rpg) and Blake Schmiedt, and juniors Jaxon Hennies (7.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.1 apg) and Sam Faldmo (4.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.1 apg) have all seen action in most of the Panthers’ games.
The Panthers draw Sioux Falls Christian (14-9) in Thursday’s opening game, a 1 p.m. Central start. The Chargers are familiar foes, as both teams play in the Dakota XII Conference.
When their paths crossed on Jan. 27, Dakota Valley escaped with a 60-54 victory. The six-point margin was the second-closest the Panthers have had this season. The 48-46 win over St. Thomas More in the previous game was the closest.
“This is obviously the toughest eight-seed in the history of the ‘A’ Tournament, or at least in the years I’ve been around,” Kleis said of the Chargers. “It’s great for us to focus up and know we’re playing a championship caliber team on day one.”
The Chargers boast three players in double figures: forwards Ethan Bruns (13 ppg, 5 rpg) and Brooks Nelson (11 ppg, 4 rpg), and center Nathan Koole (11 ppg, 7 rpg). Guards Logan Schipper (9 ppg, 2 rpg) and Tate Snyder (7 ppg, 3 rpg, 5 apg) are just off the regular scoring pace.
Jayden Witte (5 ppg, 2 rpg), Cole Snyder (1 ppg, 1 rpg) and Britton Mulder (1 ppg, 1 rpg) come off the bench for Sioux Falls Christian.
“They’re the defending state champs, and they’ve been playing like the defending state champs of late,” Kleis said. “They’re clicking, and they’re capable of winning state again.”
For the Panthers, this weekend’s tournament comes down to one word: focus.
“We’ve been a good defensive team all year. We have to really narrow that focus on defense. We’re capable of being a great defensive team,” Kleis said. “Offensively we want to play free, but we need to value possessions and make the other team work. Teams that are cerebral on offense tend to have success.”
The Panthers and Chargers play the first game of the day, and will match up with either fourth-seeded Flandreau (19-3) or fifth-seeded Groton Area (20-3) on Friday. On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded St. Thomas More (20-2) plays Lakota Tech (16-5) at 7 p.m., followed by Winner (22-1) against Sioux Valley (18-5).
The tournament runs through Saturday.
