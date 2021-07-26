LAKE NORDEN — Former Freeman standout Bob Pidde and former University of South Dakota player Chuck Hughes are among the five individuals selected for the 2021 induction class of the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.
Pidde may be best remembered for leading Freeman High School to a 27-0 record and the state Class B high school boys basketball championship in 1975, but also enjoyed plenty of success on the baseball diamond.
He played both sports at South Dakota State University and also will be inducted in the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame this year.
Pidde spent most of his 30-year amateur baseball career (from the mid-1970s through the mid-2000s) as catcher for Freeman, but also played three years in Woonsocket. He played in the state tourney every year, mostly with Freeman, but also three times as a pickup player.
Pidde compiled a career batting average above .375 and slammed more than 200 homers. He clubbed 25 homers in one season, including four in one game.
Chuck Hughes played collegiately for four years at the University of South Dakota and earned All-North Central Conference honors in 1978 and 1979.
The right fielder and first baseman played 29 years of amateur baseball with the Riverside, Sioux Nation, Shop-N-Cart, Sioux Falls Bud Champs, Renner Macy’s, Renner Old Milwaukee and Renner Newcastle teams.
The .340 career hitter played in more than 20 state tournaments, highlighted by a state Class A championship with Sioux Falls Shop-N-Cart in 1989, a state Class B championship with the Renner Macy’s in 1991 and a state Class A runner-up finish with Shop-N-Cart in 1981.
Chuck Hughes’ brother David, both of Sioux Falls, was also selected for induction, as was Mark Acheson of Chester and Al Karel of Salem. The induction will take place at a banquet on Nov. 6 in Freeman. The South Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame is located in Lake Norden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.