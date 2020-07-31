Steven Kupcho and Kyle Karazissis share the lead in the professional division at the midway point of the Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am. The second of four rounds was played on Friday at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
Kupcho, who was tied for the opening round lead, matched his first round 65 with another 65. Karazissis posted the day’s low round, a 63, to close the gap after a first-round 67.
Sam Gillis and Joshua Gibson are tied for third, two shots off the pace. Seth Fair and Joey Savoie sit three strokes back.
Keegan Bak shot an even-par 72 on Friday to extend his lead in the amateur division to two strokes at 2-under 142. Dillon Cooney is second at even-par 144. Jason Merkel of Yankton, who posted the low round of the day at 2-under 70, sits in third at 1-over 145.
Merlyn Schmuck shot a 75 on Friday to take the lead in the senior division at 14-over 158. Denny Fokken and Rick Alfson are tied for second, four strokes back.
The field will be cut down after today’s (Saturday) third round. Sunday’s final round will be played separately, with the amateurs in the morning and the pros in the afternoon.
