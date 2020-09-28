LAKE ANDES — Corsica-Stickney is the top seed in the Great Plains Conference Volleyball Tournament, Saturday in Lake Andes.
Gayville-Volin, the defending tournament champion, and Andes Central-Dakota Christian will not compete in the event due to issues regarding COVID.
Corsica-Stickney will face the winner of the Centerville/Freeman Academy-Marion matchup. In other quarterfinal matchups, second-seeded Avon will face Tripp-Delmont-Armour, third-seeded Colome will face Alcester-Hudson, and fourth-seeded Burke will face Scotland.
The championship is scheduled for 1 p.m.
