Boys who are entering grades 7-12 and are interested in participating in golf can use the following link to sign up for the fall 2020 season.
For those interested in signing up in person, coach Brett Sime and coach Chris Haynes will be available in Room 235 at Yankton High School on Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. Masks are required if you sign up in person.
The season is scheduled to begin Aug. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.