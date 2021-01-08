VOLGA — Top-seeded Sioux Valley defeated fourth-seeded Parker 63-39 Friday night to advance to the Big East Conference Championship game Saturday.
Oliver Vincent led Sioux Valley (9-0) with 24 points. Kelton Vincent added 15 points and Parker Puetz 11.
Carter Robertson tallied 18 points to lead Parker (7-2). Landry Hollzwarth contributed 10 points.
Sioux Valley hosts sixth-seeded Chester Area in the championship game today (Saturday). Parker faces McCook-Central Montrose in the third place game in Parker.
PARKER (7-2) 12 9 13 5 —39
SIOUX VALLEY (9-0) 19 12 13 19 —63
Chester Area 53, MCM 50
CHESTER— Sixth-seeded Chester Area rallied to defeat seventh-seeded McCook Central-Montrose 53-50 in the Big East Conference Tournament Semifinals Friday night in Chester.
Ashton Olivier led Chester Area (4-5) with 22 points. Stratton Eppard pitched in 16 points.
Boston Katzer led McCook Central-Montrose (3-5) with 15 points. Kolt Koepsell contributed 10 points.
Chester Area faces Sioux Valley in the Big East Conference championship today (Saturday). McCook Central-Montrose travels to Parker to face Parker for the third-place game.
MCM (3-5) 11 16 18 5 —50
CHESTER AREA (4-5) 16 16 8 13 —53
Flandreau 82, Baltic 61
FLANDREAU— Five players scored in double figures to lead Flandreau to a 82-61 victory over Baltic in a consolation game of the Big East Tournament Friday night in Flandreau.
Tash Lunday tallied a 22 point, 11 rebound double-double for Flandreau (6-1). Chase LeBrun added 16 points, Taryn Ukestine 15 and Alex Anderson and Liam Streitz 12 points each.
Noah Swartwout led Baltic (3-5) with 14 points. Alex Haagenson contributed 10 points.
Flandreau hosts the winner of Garretson and Beresford today (Saturday). Baltic hosts the loser of the Garretson and Beresford game.
Classic Tourn.
Bloomfield 41, Winside 18
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Cody Bruegman led Bloomfield to a 41-18 victory over Winside in a consolation game of the Post-Holiday Classic in Hartington, Nebraska Friday night.
Bruegman tallied 11 points for Bloomfield (6-6). Dalton Gieselman pitched in nine points.
No stats reported for Winside (0-9).
Bloomfield faces St. Mary’s Tuesday. Winside hosts Walthill Thursday.
BLOOMFIELD (6-6) 18 16 5 2 —41
WINSIDE (0-9) 6 4 2 6 —18
Other Games
Gayville-Volin 52, Irene-Wakonda 51
GAYVILLE— Andrew Gustad led Gayville-Volin to a 52-51 boys’ basketball victory over Irene-Wakonda on Friday night in Gayville.
Gustad tallied 24 points for Gayville-Volin (4-3). Kyle Hirsch added 12 points.
Mason Johnson led Irene-Wakonda (1-6) with 15 points. Miles Pollman contributed 13 points and Connor Libby 11.
Gayville-Volin hosts Viborg-Hurley Jan. 14. Irene-Wakonda is back in action Tuesday against Elk Point-Jefferson in Wakonda.
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-6) 13 15 13 10 —51
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (4-3) 16 16 10 10 —52
Wagner 82, Bon Homme 56
WAGNER — Four players scored in double figures to lead Wagner to an 82-56 victory over Bon Homme Friday night in Wagner.
Nolan Carda paced Wagner (2-1) with 14 points. Dustin Honomichl pitched in 13 points and Alex Cournoyer 12. Toby Zephier contributed 10 points.
Carter Uecker led Bon Homme (0-7) with 12 points. Nate Hall added 10 points.
Wagner hosts Corsica-Stickney today (Saturday). Bon Homme faces Freeman in Tyndall Thursday.
BON HOMME (0-7) 14 10 16 16 —56
WAGNER (2-1) 15 29 18 20 —82
Vermillion 53, Parkston 20
VERMILLION — Connor Saunders and Dillon Gestring led Vermillion to a 65-20 victory over Parkston Friday night in Vermillion.
Saunders and Gestring tallied 14 points each for the Tanagers (6-0).
Cole Prunty led Parkston (3-4) with nine points.
Vermillion hosts Lennox Friday. Parkson faces Wagner at home Thursday.
PARKSTON 3 5 8 4 —20
VERMILLION 20 15 20 10 —65
S.F. Christian 67, Watertown 56
SIOUX FALLS— Noah Van Donkersgoed led Sioux Falls Christian to a 67-56 victory over Watertown Friday night in Sioux Falls.
Van Donkersgoed tallied 34 points for Sioux Falls Christian (5-1). Tyler Prins added 18 points.
Dawson Schmidt led Watertown (2-3) with 22 points. Drew Norberg pitched in 17 points and Kale Stevenson 13.
Watertown hosts Brandon Valley Thursday. Sioux Falls Christian faces Unity Christian, Iowa today (Saturday).
Rapid City Stevens 53, Pierre 40
RAPID CITY — Charles Christensen and Jordan Eberlein led Rapid City Stevens to a 53-40 victory over Pierre Friday night in Rapid City.
Eberlein tallied 15 points to pace Rapid City Stevens (3-4). Christensen added 10 points.
Lincoln Kienholz led Pierre (1-4) with 15 points.
Rapid City Stevens hosts Aberdeen Central today (Saturday). Pierre hosts Sturgis Brown Tuesday.
PIERRE (1-4) 6 9 11 14 —40
RCS (3-4) 14 12 14 13 —53
Aberdeen Central 60, Rapid City Central 57
RAPID CITY — Aberdeen Central overcame a 17-point second half deficit to defeat Rapid City Central 60-57 Friday night in Rapid City.
Harrison Reede led Aberdeen Central (5-0) with 20 points. Noah Behrends pitched in 12 points and Sam Rohlfs 11.
Micah Swallow tallied 22 points for Rapid City Central (4-2). Kohl Meisman tallied a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Rapid City Central hosts Pierre today. Aberdeen Central is at Yankton Jan. 16.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL (5-0) 17 8 12 23 —60
RAPID CITY CENTRAL (4-2) 13 22 14 8 —57
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.