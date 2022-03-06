WICHITA, Kan. — Mount Marty University scored victories over Waldorf and MidAmerica Nazarene to finish 3-1 I the Friends University Invitational, which concluded on Saturday.
Mount Marty, 8-4, will head back to Kansas next weekend for the McPherson College Invitational. The Lancers will face Bethel (Kan.) and Kansas Wesleyan on March 11, and Friends (Kan.) and York (Neb.) on March 12. Those will be the final non-conference games before the Lancers open Great Plains Athletic Conference play against Dakota Wesleyan at home on March 19.
MOUNT MARTY 10, WALDORF 0: McKenzie Gray tossed a five-inning one-hitter, striking out eight, and Kelly Amezcua went 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI as MMU rolled past Waldorf.
Bailey Kortan had a triple, double and single for Mount Marty. Karlee Arnold had two doubles and two RBI. Adrianna Somerville had two hits. Emma Burns doubled, and Madison Van Wyhe and Taylor Woolley each had a hit in the victory.
Bree Hamblin had the lone Waldorf hit.
Paige Pierson took the loss.
MOUNT MARTY 5, MIDAMERICA NAZARENE 4: Arnold homered twice, driving in four, as the Lancers downed MidAmerica Nazarene.
Kortan tripled and doubled, with her sixth inning triple driving in the go-ahead run. Burns doubled and Van Wyhe singled for the Lancers.
Morgan Fouch went 3-for-3 with a double for MNU. Alli Vanlanker and Kaleigh Bayless each had two hits. Emma Ryan and Londin Fiorella each doubled for the Pioneers.
Kaylee Rogers pitched five innings of relief for the win. Allison Denges took the loss, also in relief.
