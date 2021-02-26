NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley finished the regular season with an 88-49 rout of Lennox in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Paul Bruns finished with 27 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and three steals in his final regular season home game for Dakota Valley. Isaac Bruns scored 19 points, Randy Rosenquist had 10 points and three steals, and Chayce Montange added five assists in the victory.
Peyton Eich scored a game-high 33 points for Lennox.
Dakota Valley, 18-2, will face Beresford in the opening round of the Region 4A Tournament on Tuesday. Lennox will face Elk Point-Jefferson in the 4A Tournament on Thursday.
LENNOX (7-13) 13 6 11 19 — 49
DAKOTA VALLEY (18-2) 21 22 22 23 — 88
Madison 56, Viborg-Hurley 51
HURLEY — Madison built a 28-15 halftime lead and held on for a 56-51 victory in the regular season finale for both teams.
Aspen Dahl posted 19 points and four steals to lead Madison. Carter Bergheim scored 14 points, and Nate Ricke added nine points and nine rebounds in the victory.
Eli Boomgarden led Viborg-Hurley with 13 points and seven rebounds. Gradee Sherman finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Carter Gust added nine points.
Both teams will begin post-season play next week.
MADISON (12-8) 14 14 12 16 — 56
VIBORG-HURLEY (14-5) 9 6 12 24 — 51
Tea Area 54, Beresford 36
BERESFORD — Tea Area used a 21-5 edge in the third quarter to pull away to a 54-36 victory over Beresford in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Cael Lundin led Tea Area with 15 points. Jeff Worth posted 12 points, Garrett Kolbeck had 10 points and Reis Krischenmen grabbed 11 rebounds in the victory.
Tate VanOtterloo scored a game-high 21 points for Beresford. Ashton Tjaden grabbed 10 rebounds.
Both teams begin play in the Region 4A Tournament on Tuesday. Tea Area will host Elk Point-Jefferson, while Beresford will travel to Dakota Valley.
TEA AREA (13-7) 11 8 21 14 — 54
BERESFORD (5-15) 7 9 5 15 — 36
Burke 84, Avon 49
BURKE — Burke jumped out to a 25-4 lead after one quarter on the way to an 84-49 victory over Avon in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Bryce Frank finished with 19 points, seven assists and four steals for Burke. Ben Witt scored 17 points. Reed Benter netted 11 points. Nick Nelson and Johnny Rozeboom each had nine rebounds in the victory.
Lincoln Thury posted 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Avon. Riley Rucktaeschel had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates.
Both teams will compete in the Region 6B Tournament next week.
AVON (3-16) 4 18 17 10 — 49
BURKE 25 11 22 26 — 84
S.F. Christian 82, Tri-Valley 48
COLTON — Sioux Falls Christian poured in 26 first-quarter points on the way to an 82-48 rout of Tri-Valley in the regular season finale for both squads.
Noah Van Donkersgoed led SFC with 22 points. Xavier Van Beek scored 18 points and Tyler Prins had 14 points in the victory.
Riley Haynes and Noah Haynes each had 11 points for Tri-Valley.
Both teams will begin post-season play next week.
S.F. CHRISTIAN 26 23 18 15 — 82
TRI-VALLEY 12 17 11 8 — 48
Girls
Brandon Valley 57, Douglas 19
BRANDON — Brandon Valley built a 42-5 halftime lead on the way to a 57-19 victory over Douglas in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Kylie Foss scored 11 points to lead Brandon Valley. Hilary Behrens and Sidney Thue each had 10 points in the victory.
Lamara Castaneda led Douglas with eight points.
Brandon Valley, 15-5, will compete in the SoDak 16 on March 5. Douglas, 1-17, finishes the season at Yankton today (Saturday).
DOUGLAS (1-17) 5 0 7 7 — 19
BRANDON VALLEY (15-5) 24 18 11 4 — 57
