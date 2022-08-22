MITCHELL — Diego Romero scored off a David Provencher pass in the 81st minute, lifting Mount Marty to a 1-1 draw against Dakota Wesleyan in men’s non-conference soccer action on Sunday.
Aldo Villafuerte, Jason Chavez, Sloan Tschilenge and Tim Huesken each had a shot on goal for MMU, which held an 11-6 edge in totals shots. Dominik Lang had two saves and Jose Quinonez made one save in goal for MMU.
