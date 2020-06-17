Kieren Luellman tossed a complete game six-hitter, striking out six, as the Yankton Lakers downed Wynot 10-4 in South Central League amateur baseball on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Billy Hancock doubled and singled, driving in three, for Yankton. Owen Feser also had two hits. Rex Ryken, Miles Carda, Jett Olszewski, Drew Lawrence, Luellman and Collin Zahrbock each had a hit in the victory.
Lee Heimes doubled and singled, driving in two, to lead Wynot. Scott Morrison also had two hits. Jackson Sudbeck and Landon Wieseler each had a hit for the Expos.
Bradley Howe took the loss.
The Lakers, 4-3, are off until a Tuesday trip to Freeman. Wynot hosts Crofton on Sunday.
WYNOT (1-5) 000 020 110 — 4 6 5
YANKTON (4-3) 402 030 01X — 10 10 4
Bradley Howe, Jackson Sudbeck (5) and Dawson Sudbeck; Kieren Luellman and Billy Hancock
Alexandria 5, Plankinton 3
MITCHELL — Alexandria rallied from a 3-0 deficit to claim a 5-3 victory over Plankinton in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Wednesday.
Tyson Gau had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI for Alexandria. John Greicar also had two hits. Chris Marek doubled in the win.
Jordan Gau pitched six innings of shutout relief, striking out five, for the win.
ALEXANDRIA 000 100 202 — 5 8 3
PLANKINTON 201 000 000 — 3 10 3
Legion
Beresford 7-3, S.F. East 6-14
BERESFORD — Beresford earned a doubleheader split with Sioux Falls East in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, Beresford scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 7-6 victory.
Blake Schroedermeier went 3-for-3 with a double for Beresford. Marcus Van Driel had a pair of hits. Zach Richardson and Logan Serck each doubled. Beau VanGelder and Brad Christensen each had a hit in the victory.
Nate Sprenkle went 2-for-4 with a home run for East. Garren Heinert, Brady Christoffels, Aidan Beck, Tyler Boyum and Ty Schafer each had a hit in the effort.
Richardson pitched two innings for the victory. Chase Johnson took the loss.
East built an 11-1 lead after two innings on the way to a 14-3 victory in the nightcap.
Heinert had a home run, triple and double, driving in four, for East. Sprenkle, Andrew Everson and Jaden Feterl each had two hits. Nick Lounsbery doubled and Trey Runge had a hit and three RBI in the victory.
Josh Limmer had two hits and Alex Docken homered for Beresford. Brad Christensen and Izaak Reed each had a hit.
Nate Olson picked up the win. Jack Bickett took the loss.
Beresford hosts Tabor on Friday.
