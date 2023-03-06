SIOUX FALLS — The No. 3 seed North Dakota State Bison, more specifically NDSU’s Grant Nelson, had their way on the boards against the No. 2 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits as the Bison won 89-79 in a Summit League Tournament semifinal at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Monday night.
Nelson grabbed 22 rebounds to go along with 20 points in the contest.
“We ran into a buzzsaw tonight,” said Jackrabbits head coach Eric Henderson. “Give Dave and his team a lot of credit. They played terrific. (The Bison) probably have a first-round draft pick on their team (in Nelson). He played really good. We were fighting it the whole night and never really (could) get it going. But to our guys’ credit, they had a ton of fight.”
The Jackrabbits showed that fight after NDSU went on a 17-0 run to take a 21-6 lead with 11:50 remaining in the first half. Zeke Mayo hit a 3-pointer, then Matt Mims made two 3-pointers on a 10-2 Jackrabbits run to get within six points, 25-19.
“We knew that if we could keep chipping away that our fans would getting into it and we would feed off that,” Mims said. “We kept telling ourselves every possession to just fight.”
SDSU continued to outscore the Bison 9-3 to get the lead, 28-27. Unfortunately, it was the last lead of the night for the Jackrabbits as NDSU muscled its way to the free throw line to help build a 40-34 halftime lead.
At one point in the second half, Nelson had more rebounds (20) than the Jackrabbits had as a team (19).
“Rebounding has been a concern of mine for the whole year,” Henderson said. “We need to make sure we get better at it. We got outrebounded (37-24) tonight. That was a big part of (our struggles) early. They out-physical-ed us and got a couple offensive rebounds. Eight of their first 12 points were off second chance points. If we get those stops, we can play with a little more pace. It may be a different story but (the Bison) have good players now, don't get it twisted. Grant and Andrew (Morgan) are both big dudes.”
The Jackrabbits had a chance to get back into the game in the second half, but the Bison found their shot from beyond the arc. In the second half, they made 7-10 3-point attempts compared to 1-10 in the first half. Boden Skunberg, who led the Bison with 17 points in the second half and had 24 overall, hit three critical 3-pointers for them.
“They gave us a lot of challenges when we were playing defense,” Henderson said. “But when you have a 10-12 point lead, you're able to let those go a little freer. We needed to get (the score) a little closer where maybe that basket got a little smaller for some of those guys.”
Overall, Henderson was proud of the way the team fought to a second-place regular season finish in league play through a tough non-conference schedule and injuries.
“I told our guys in the locker room that that what I'll remember most about this team is how they dealt with adversity,” he said. “We dealt with a lot this year.”
It was the last game in the SDSU uniform for Jackrabbit stalwarts Alex Arians and Matt Dentlinger.
“Coming to this school, I knew that everyone on the team was close,” Arians said. “That's how it's been ever since I've been here. I’ll miss being around the guys.”
Arians led the Jackrabbits with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Mims added 19 points, while Mayo registered 18 points. Dentlinger scored 11 points for SDSU.
Damari Wheeler-Thomas registered 17 points and seven assists for the Bison.
NDSU improved to 16-16 and will face No. 1 seed Oral Roberts in the Summit League Tournament Championship at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Denny. SDSU fell to 19-13.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.