SIOUX FALLS — The No. 3 seed North Dakota State Bison, more specifically NDSU’s Grant Nelson, had their way on the boards against the No. 2 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits as the Bison won 89-79 in a Summit League Tournament semifinal at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Monday night.

Nelson grabbed 22 rebounds to go along with 20 points in the contest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.