The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speaker is South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier. Stiegelmeier, in his 25th season, has a 176-107 record at SDSU. His 2020 team advanced to FCS championship game, the ninth straight post-season appearance for the Jackrabbits.
SDSU, 2-0 on the season, is off this week before opening conference play at Indiana State on Sept. 25.
The public is invited to attend.
