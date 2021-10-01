VERMILLION — Senior Tiannah Moore recorded her first career hat trick — her first three goals of the season — Friday night at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex as South Dakota defeated St. Thomas 4-0 to start off Summit League play.
Moore scored twice in the first half, then completed the hat trick early in the second half. It was the 15th hat trick in Coyote history, the first since Kellee Willer on Oct. 31, 2019, against Oral Roberts.
Alexis Mitchell added a goal on a penalty kick.
USD scored four goals for the second time this season. The win was USD’s fifth straight and moved the Coyotes to 5-0 at home.
With the win the Coyotes move to 6-1-2 overall while moving to 1-0 in conference play. The Tommies move to 2-6-1 and 0-1 in conference play. The Coyotes conclude their five-game home stand on Sunday when they host Western Illinois at 1 p.m. at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.
