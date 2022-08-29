The Mount Marty University women’s soccer team got two goals from Lesslie Romo Gutierrez as the Lancers defeated the Buena Vista Beavers 4-1 here at Crane-Youngworth Field Monday.
MMU’s four goals were good enough for the most scored in a game since September 15, 2018 as it improves to 1-0-2 on the season. The game counts as a scrimmage for Buena Vista since they are Division III.
Romo Gutierrez got both her goals in the last ten minutes of the game. Up 2-1, Buena Vista was getting chances and forcing the Lancers out of position on defense, but MMU did an excellent job of countering throughout the night. Romo Gutierrez was able to score both her goals on nice runs. It was the first two-goal game for a Lancer since Taylor Dunn scored twice on October 14, 2020.
“I’m really proud of her today because she understood and was able to recognize that moment and (those moments) awarded her with two goals today,” head coach Cynthia Chavez said.
“On the first (goal), I saw (BVU goalie Madelyn Bigalke) come out (of the net) and I was like ‘Well, she’s coming out. I might as well try to get in wherever I can,’” Romo Gutierrez said. “I went for that inner post. On the second one, I honestly just shot it, and it went in.”
The Lancers’ Torrye Provencher opened the scoring about six minutes into the game. She headed the ball into the goal on a perfect corner from Shelby Reed. Provencher has made the switch from center back to center defensive midfield for the Lancers, meaning she can make runs up the field, especially on corner kicks like the one she scored on.
“I want to take advantage of that and score as much as I can (this season),” Provencher said. “The fact that I was able to get one in today is a great feeling.”
Chavez praised Provencher’s ability to jump up into the play as a CDM.
“She’s good at finding the right opportunity to go forward,” Chavez said. She’s one of our smartest players within that area (with) knowing when to judge to go forward and when to stay back and defend when you need it. Props to her.”
It was the second straight game where the Lancers scored in the first 6:25 of the game. Chavez credits team chemistry to MMU getting off to fast starts.
“We need the chemistry on the field and off the field for it to transfer to great things that were happening today for us,” she said. “We’re practicing a lot of those set pieces. That helped and (what we practiced) clicked in their heads (today).”
There were times in throughout the game where the Lancers had to sell out defensively to keep the ball out of the net.
While Chavez was happy about her team’s ability to adjust, she believes that the momentum swung in and out of the Lancers’ favor far too often in the game.
“Where a lot of the momentum came from was where we were defending a lot or we’re being too offensive. While there’s nothing wrong with that offensively, (the team) would get too comfortable and settle for a lot of their opportunities.”
Shelby Reed converted on a penalty kick for the Lancers with 29:21 left in the game to give the Lancers a 2-0 lead. Chloe Lippert scored for the Beavers at 18:27 to draw the Beavers within one.
Provencher is excited about the Lancers’ successful start to the season.
“It pumps us up,” Provencher said. “We’re off to a great start this year, so it motivates us to work harder and continue to try and do the best that we can to win.”
Chavez credits feeling more support from the university and campus community as a part to the team’s success.
“(The players are) feeling that support,” Chavez said. “They talk about it all the time about how they’re off to a good start. It makes them excited. That’s part of the positive mentality that they carry on going into the next game.”
The Lancers hope to carry that positive mentality into Thursday’s away game against Nebraska Wesleyan. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. at Abel Stadium.
