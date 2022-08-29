The Mount Marty University women’s soccer team got two goals from Lesslie Romo Gutierrez as the Lancers defeated the Buena Vista Beavers 4-1 here at Crane-Youngworth Field Monday.

MMU’s four goals were good enough for the most scored in a game since September 15, 2018 as it improves to 1-0-2 on the season. The game counts as a scrimmage for Buena Vista since they are Division III.

