RAPID CITY — Two area wrestlers added to their championship resumes Friday, winning state titles in the South Dakota State Girls’ Wrestling Tournament, Friday in Rapid City.
Pierre won the team title with 167 points, well ahead of Canton (134.5) and Spearfish (72).
Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda (VHIW) was the top area team, placing seventh with 57 points. Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon (BHSA) was ninth with 52 points. Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes (KWLPG) scored 33 points and Yankton scored 17 points in the event.
Yankton’s Nevaeh Leonard capped her senior season with a 5-4 tiebreaker victory over Ali Bissell of Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the 142-pound final. Leonard finished her senior season with a 36-2 record and won her second title in three seasons.
BHSA’s Peyton Hellman capped her 41-1 season with her third straight state title, pinning Sully Buttes’ Cateri Yellow Hawk in the 126-pound final.
Britney Rueb, also of BHSA, was thwarted in her quest for a third straight title, as Harrisburg’s Regina Stoeser claimed a 2-0 victory in the 120-pound title match. Rueb finished with a 39-3 record.
Lauren Petersen of VHIW finished third at 190 pounds, with Gia Miller finishing fourth at 170 pounds and Aubrey Jensen finishing sixth at 120.
Akane Metcalfe of KWLPG finished fourth at 106 pounds.
Class B Boys
Canton ran away with the Class B boys’ title, scoring 163.5 points to beat out Winner Area (126.5) and Philip Area (126).
KWLPG was the top area team, placing sixth with 97 points. Wagner (58.5) was ninth, just ahead of Parker (54.5). Parkston (42) was 12th, a half-point ahead of Elk Point-Jefferson (EPJ) and a point and a half ahead of Bon Homme-Avon (BHA). Marion-Freeman scored four points in the tournament.
Wagner’s Karstyn Lhotak avenged his state championship match loss to Gavin Braun of Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes, edging the KWLPG standout 3-1 in the 120-pound Class B final on Friday.
Braun beat Lhotak in the 106-pound final last year.
KWLPG wrestlers went 0-3 in the finals, as Kasen Konstanz dropped a 6-3 decision to Kellan Hurd of Miller-Highmore-Harrold and Carter Lenz dropped a 7-3 decision to Ayson Rice of Canton.
Parkston’s Porter Neugebauer saw his title hopes dashed by unbeaten Jackson Remmers of McCook Central-Montrose. Remmers finished 51-0 after a 7-3 decision in the 152-pound final.
Earning third place finishes were Jackson Kaul (113) and Isaac Crownover (182) of BHA, Jhett Breen of Wagner (138), Ben Swatek (160) and Gavin Jacobs (170) of EPJ, and Charlie Patten (195) and Levi Wieman (220) of Parker.
Fourth place finishes went to Iden Meyers (132) and Jayden Kahler (195) of KWLPG.
Parkston’s Wyatt Anderson placed fifth at 132 pounds.
Seventh place finishes went to Carter Sommer (138) of Parkston, Jack Even (145) and Andrew Even (152) of Parker, and Gannon Knebel (160) and Tim Bouza (220) of Wagner.
Tyler Tjeerdsma of BHA (138), Kolter Kramer of Parkston (170) and Noah McDermott (182) of EPJ each finished eighth.
Class A Boys
Brandon Valley defended its Class A state title with 208.5 points, beating out Eastern South Dakota Conference rivals Watertown (184.5) and Pierre (182). Sturgis was a distant fourth with 139 points.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson (BAH) was the top area team, tying for 12th with 35 points. Vermillion scored 14 points, Dakota Valley scored 11.5 points and Yankton scored one point in the tournament.
Vermillion’s Michael Roob finished third at 138 pounds. Peyton Fridrich of BAH finished fourth after an injury default in the third place match at 160 pounds. Dakota Valley’s Jackson Boonstra finished sixth at 145 pounds. Landon Schurch of BAH finished seventh at 195 pounds.
