BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Coca-Cola 899
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Coca-Cola 2573
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Bob Doty 299, Tim Dooley 289, Tyler Novak 257, Austin Steinberg 257, Steve Metteer 255
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Tim Dooley 775, Bob Doty 714, Tyler Novak 666, JJ Peterson 663, Cody Henrichsen 659
STANDINGS: Manitou 76, Coca-Cola 68.5, Kruse’s Pro Shop 62, Pin Bruisers 60.5, Mojo’s 59.5, Stockwell Engineers 53, Plath Chiropractic 48.5, Capital Street Pub 41, JR Sports Cards 38, Tatanka Golf 33
