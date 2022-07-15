The Yankton Lakers and Yankton Greysox each got their first wins of the tournament in Friday’s action of the Bob Deery Classic baseball tournament. The tournament is being played at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium, Tabor’s Leonard Cimpl Park and Vermillion’s Prentis Park.
The Lakers went 1-1 on the day. The Greysox, which took a close loss to open the tournament Thursday, earned a victory on Friday. The second game of the day for the Greysox, against Gillette, Wyoming, was not completed by presstime.
The Yankton Reds, who opened play Thursday with a victory, went 0-2 on the day.
Play continues today (Saturday). In the 14-under division, the top two teams remaining will play a semifinal game tonight in Yankton, with the championship Sunday in Yankton. Pool play also concludes in the 13-under division today, with the top team in each pool advancing to Sunday’s final.
Here is a look at the Yankton games that were completed by presstime Friday.
Lakers 9, Mitchell 1
TABOR — Yankton Lakers pitcher Brennen Gilmore held Mitchell Black to one hit in a 9-1 Lakers victory on Friday morning.
Tate Beste doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Gilmore had a hit and two RBI. Easton Feser, Sam Gokie, Gavin Johnson and Carter Boomsma each had a hit in the victory.
Gilmore did not have a strikeout or a walk in the five-inning contest, but did hit two batters. Mitchell’s run was unearned.
S.F. West 13, Lakers 3
TABOR — Sioux Falls West scored 10 runs in the sixth and final inning to claim a 13-3 victory over the Yankton Lakers on Friday afternoon.
Tate Beste doubled and singled, and Easton Feser tripled for Yankton. Brennen Gilmore and Gavin Johnson each had a hit in the effort.
Sam Gokie took the loss, striking out four in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
13-Under Division
Greysox 12, Huron 4
The Yankton Greysox used a pair of six-run innings to pull away to a 12-4 victory over Huron on Friday afternoon.
Ethan Carlson had a double and three RBI for Yankton. Jack Brandt had a hit and three RBI. Kaden Hunhoff posted a hit and two RBI. Brett Taggart, Dylan Howe, Liam Villanueva and Noah Hansen each had a hit in the victory.
Howe went the distance in the four-inning contest, striking out two.
Renner 10, Reds 6
Renner kept the Yankton Reds at bay for a 10-6 decision on Friday morning.
Madden McQuade had two hits and two RBI, and Isaac Olnes had two hits for Yankton. Connor Bain doubled. Easton Schelhaas, Damien Janish and Ryder Walsh each had a hit in the effort.
Jaxon Parmalee took the loss, going the distance.
