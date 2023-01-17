SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks, playing without starting guard and leading scorer Rugby Ryken, got off to a strong start before falling to top-ranked Sioux Falls Jefferson 60-48 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.

Griffin Wilde posted 15 points and 12 rebounds for Jefferson (7-0). Kaden Year was a near-perfect 4-of-5 from three-point range, finishing with 14 points. Taylen Ashley added 13 points in the victory.

