SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks, playing without starting guard and leading scorer Rugby Ryken, got off to a strong start before falling to top-ranked Sioux Falls Jefferson 60-48 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Griffin Wilde posted 15 points and 12 rebounds for Jefferson (7-0). Kaden Year was a near-perfect 4-of-5 from three-point range, finishing with 14 points. Taylen Ashley added 13 points in the victory.
“Year and Ashley stepped up,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “And their role players did some good things.”
Mac Ryken scored 13 points and Drew Ryken finished with 12 points for Yankton, which led 15-13 after one quarter. Isaiah Schelhaas scored eight points off the bench. Cody Oswald finished with eight rebounds.
Yankton trailed 46-36 after three quarters, but scored two early baskets to start the fourth quarter, closing the gap to six.
“We didn’t quite have enough in the tank to get all the way back,” Haynes said. “Our guys played hard and competed. I was just disappointed that we didn’t play better offensively.”
Yankton, 4-2, will look to bounce back against two-time defending state champion Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday in Yankton. Jefferson travels to Harrisburg on Friday.
“Things don’t get any easier,” Haynes said. “Roosevelt is a team that has played well so far this season.”
The Rough Riders will pose many of the same challenges that the Cavaliers did on Tuesday, Haynes said.
“They’re going to pressure us. They’re a team full of athletes,” he said. “We’re going to have to do a better job of taking care of the ball and attacking their defense accordingly.”
Jefferson won the JV game 61-52. For Yankton, Tucker Gilmore led the way with 14 points. Matthew Sheldon added 11 points.
Yankton won the sophomore game 59-52 behind 15 points from Sheldon. Carson Ness scored 14 points and Bryce Kral added 12 points in the victory.
Jefferson won the freshmen ‘B’ game 41-33. For Yankton, Easton Feser scored 12 points and Gavin Johnson added seven points.
The Cavaliers claimed a 54-37 decision in the freshmen ‘B’ game. For Yankton, Brennen Gilmore scored 11 points. Jake Bivens added eight points.
