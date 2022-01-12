PIERRE — The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted Wednesday to make softball a spring sport.
The board voted this past November to sanction girls’ softball as a sport, beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
The “club” high school softball season, in which Yankton and other area communities participated, was played in the fall. Yankton finished third in the Class A tournament in 2021, the team’s best-ever finish in that event.
Teams and classifications will likely be decided at the SDHSAA’s March board meeting, allowing schools to vote on their participation during upcoming school board meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.