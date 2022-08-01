EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include Vermillion's opponent in the Tuesday 10 a.m. game.
GREGORY — Vermillion Post 1 advanced to the final day of the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 13-2 victory over Redfield in an elimination game on Monday.
Vermillion (21-10) will play at 10 a.m. today (Tuesday) against Gregory. The start time was moved up three hours due to expected hot weather conditions in the region. The winner of the Vermillion/Gregory matchup will face Winner-Colome for the title later in the day.
Clayton Sorenson went 4-for-4 with four RBI for Vermillion. Connor Saunders went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored. Jake Jensen and Ben Burbach each had two hits. T.J. Tracy added a hit in the victory.
Camden Osborn doubled and singled for Redfield. Erik Salmen, Nolan Gall and Kellan Hurd each had one hit.
Burbach went the distance in the win, striking out 11. Gall took the loss.
