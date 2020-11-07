Time is running out.
If the Mount Marty University volleyball team is going to capture a league victory this season and end its long losing streak, there were only two opportunities remaining coming into Saturday afternoon.
Make that one.
Doane, the team directly above Mount Marty in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) standings, swept the Lancers 25-19, 25-21, 25-21 on Saturday at Cimpl Arena.
It was a missed opportunity for the Lancers (5-20, 0-15), according to head coach Frank Hebenstreit.
“It’s just frustrating,” he said.
“If we play like we had in any of the last six matches, we probably win 3-0. We just played so far below where we’ve been.”
Instead, the Lancers were dealt another conference loss, their 57th consecutive dating back to the 2017 season.
“We just came out slow; not as fast as we’ve been playing,” junior defensive specialist Molly Brinkman said.
“We’ve been playing well, but we need to execute more like we do against those higher-caliber teams.”
Mount Marty was confident that if it could maintain its play of late, it could hang with and potentially defeat Doane, according to Hebenstreit.
“That was probably one of the few teams where we’re equal in talent,” he said.
Stats from Saturday’s match weren’t immediately available afterward.
Mount Marty — which is out of the GPAC Tournament conversation — will close the season at home against Midland next Tuesday.
What can the Lancers take from Saturday into their final match of the season?
“Now I’m not sure what to expect,” Hebenstreit said.
“Midland is very talented and went to four (sets) with them last time, but it’s hard to gauge when we don’t play at a consistent level.”
The potential is there, according to Brinkman.
“We have to come out on top and get a win,” she said. “We can beat them (Midland) if we play together.”
