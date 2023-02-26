Yankton scored three unanswered goals in the third period to claim a 6-3 victory over Brookings in the third place match of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Bantam ‘A’ tournament, Sunday at the Kiwanis/4-H Ice Center in Yankton.
Yankton trailed 2-1 after one period, then led 3-2 before giving up a power play goal and going into the final period tied at 3-3.
Brayden Byrkeland scored twice for Yankton. Rylan Murphy, Easton Anderson and Cooper Larsen each had a goal and an assist. Kade Schramm also scored for the Miracle. Grady Van Cleave, Tucker Renken and Elijah Larson each had an assist in the victory.
Jason Ready, Parker Nielsen and Maxten Jensen each scored for Brookings. Isaac Andal, Nolan Krogman and Bryce Heflin each had an assist.
Luke Moeller stopped 17 shots in goal for the win. Matthew Bothe made eight saves for the Rangers.
Championship: Sioux Falls 6, Rushmore 1
Five different players had two points each as Sioux Falls downed Rushmore 6-1 in the championship match of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Bantam ‘A’ tournament, Sunday at the Kiwanis/4-H Ice Center in Yankton.
Beckett Halde scored twice for Sioux Falls. Hayden Hansen and Tyler Webb each had a goal and an assist. Benjamin Vermeer and Jackson Dunn each had two assists for the Flyers.
Also for Sioux Falls, Kaedyn Kopp and Owen Sechser each scored a goal. Jackson Goehring added an assist.
Chester Clark III scored for Rushmore. Caeyn Howard had the assist.
Lincoln Turner made 13 saves in goal for the Flyers. Turner Tonkel stopped 19 shots for Rushmore.
Fifth: Aberdeen 7, Watertown 1
Aberdeen built a 7-0 lead and coasted to a 7-1 victory in the fifth place game of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Bantam ‘A’ tournament, Sunday at the Kiwanis/4-H Ice Center in Yankton.
Austin Schmit, Briggs Medill and Logan Fischbach each had a goal and an assist for Aberdeen. Carson Urlacher, Wheeler Malsam, Remington Hosley and Derek Holland each scored goals. Dylan Kleffman and Trayke Roehrich each had an assist in the victory.
Kolten Sutten scored for Watertown, with Jack Elshere recording the assist.
Braydn Small made seven saves in goal for Aberdeen. Hunter Kloos stopped 25 shots for Watertown.
Seventh: Sioux Center 5, Huron 3
Liam Dravland scored twice to lead Sioux Center past Huron 5-3 in the seventh place game of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Bantam ‘A’ tournament, Sunday at the Kiwanis/4-H Ice Center in Yankton.
Luke Van Vorost, Tate Swager and Ryan Schaap each scored for Sioux Center. William Evans, Noam Groeneweg and Jacob Beller each had an assist for the Tornadoes.
Elliot Hartman had a goal and an assist for Huron. Alexander Timm and Jaxon Greenfield also scored for the All-Stars. Carlos Ardon Avila added an assist.
Jacob Heikens made 22 saves in goal for Sioux Center. Kaleb Rashaad had 23 saves for Huron.
Fifth: Aberdeen 4, Yankton 3, OT
RAPID CITY — Ridgely Wasem’s goal just under five minutes into overtime lifted the Aberdeen Cougars to a 4-3 victory over Yankton in the fifth place game of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Bantam ‘B’ tournament, Sunday in Rapid City.
Wasem finished with a hat trick for the Cougars, with Dawson Erdmann recording three assists. The other Aberdeen goal was uncredited on the SDAHA website.
Oliver Crandall scored twice for Yankton. Colton Hopkins scored a goal and Dylan Steil had an assist for the Miracle.
Andrew Weisenburger made 21 saves for Aberdeen. Ryan Turner stopped 42 shots for Yankton.
