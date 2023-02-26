Yankton scored three unanswered goals in the third period to claim a 6-3 victory over Brookings in the third place match of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Bantam ‘A’ tournament, Sunday at the Kiwanis/4-H Ice Center in Yankton.

Yankton trailed 2-1 after one period, then led 3-2 before giving up a power play goal and going into the final period tied at 3-3.

