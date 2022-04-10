SEWARD, Neb. — Eight school records fell for Mount Marty at the Concordia Invitational track and field meet, Saturday in Seward, Nebraska.
Elianna Clark had a hand in three record-setting performances. The former Gayville-Volin standout broke school records on the way to winning the 100 (12.18) and 200 (25.17), and anchored the Lancers to a record-setting time in a runner-up finish in the 400 relay (49.41).
Ariel Waller, Calli Davis (Elk Point) and Aniya Teppo rounded out the 400 relay squad for the Lancers. Davis and Clark joined Ashinee George and Tianna Bumbace-Kuehl in finishing fourth in the 1600 relay (4:10.11).
George had the other record-setting performance for the Lancer women, clocking a 15.01 to place third in the 100 hurdles.
Also for the Lancers, Jessica Niles (Beresford) was third in the high jump (5-0 1/2) and seventh in the triple jump (33-1 3/4), Gracie Rippen tied for fourth in the pole vault (10-4), Kiana Payer (Armour) was sixth in the triple jump (33-10 3/4) and Bumbace-Kuehl was seventh in the 400 hurdles (1:11.72).
On the men’s side, Marcus Jnofinn had a hand in three victories — all by NAIA qualifying standards — and two school records. He won the 100 in a school-record 10.38, claimed the 200 in 21.36 and teamed with Deontae Howard, Paul Paul and Taven McKee (Gayville) to win the 400 relay in a school-record 41.16.
Also setting school records were Seth Wiebelhaus (Fordyce, Nebraska) in the 110 hurdles (14.40) and Jesse Van Hemert in the 400 hurdles (52.85), each in a runner-up finish with a NAIA-qualifying mark.
The Lancers claimed four of the top five spots in the 200, with Nathan Simons (21.44) qualifying for nationals with his runner-up finish. Paul (21.46) was third, with McKee (21.73) fifth. Paul won the 400 in 48.34, with Simons (48.61) second. Howard was eighth in the long jump (21-10).
The Lancer men finished second in the 1600 relay, with McKee, Isaac Hegdahl, Van Hemert and Wiebelhaus running a 3:21.75.
Next up for Mount Marty is the Red Raider Relays, April 13-14 in Orange City, Iowa.
Sioux City Relays
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Cristobal Gonzalez had the top Mount Marty finish from a limited contingent at the Sioux City Relays on Saturday.
He finished sixth in the 5,000, clocking a 17:36.17.
Also on Saturday, Wayne State’s Allie Rosener (Newcastle, Nebraska) was second in the steeplechase, finishing in 11:57.15. Noah Carr (Allen, Nebraska) was seventh in the 400 (51.48) and ran on a pair of Wildcat relays — fifth in the 400 relay (43.30) and sixth in the 1600 relay (3:29.85).
On Friday, Jacia Christensen (Viborg) broke a 20-year-old school record in the 10,000-meter run, finishing in 38:26.52 to place third.
