Mount Marty University will host high school track and field meets at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse March 24-25.
The “small school” meet will be on March 24, with the “large school” meet on March 25. Competition will begin with field events at 10 a.m., with running events beginning at 11 a.m.
Contact Jonathon Becker at Jonathon.Becker@mountmarty.edu for more information or to register your team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.