SIOUX FALLS — The pair of South Dakota schools claimed the top two seeds in both the men’s and women’s Summit League Tournaments this weekend in Sioux Falls.
The Jackrabbit men and women enter the tournament as the top seed for each tournament, with the Coyotes holding the no. 2 seed in both tournaments.
The SDSU women take on Omaha to get the tournament started Saturday. The Jacks swept Omaha in Omaha in January, winning by 12 and 10 points on back-to-back nights.
SDSU boasts the second ranked defense in the conference, allowing 60.7 points per game, and are undefeated in conference play at 14-0. Omaha finished the regular season last in the Summit League in scoring offense, scoring 63.2 points per game. The Jacks are without Summit League Player of the Year Myah Selland and teammate Tori Nelson. Tip-off is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Saturday.
The Coyote women follow the Jacks in action Saturday. USD faces Oral Roberts for the third time in two weeks. The Coyotes swept the Golden Eagles in Vermillion, winning by an average of 22.5 points.
USD enters tournament play with the top offense and defense in the conference. The Coyotes score an average 74.9 points per game, while allowing 59.6 points. The senior trio of Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable are inside the top 10 in points per game in the Summit League. Oral Roberts enters Saturday’s game last in the Summit League in scoring defense, allowing 78.5 points per game. USD and ORU are scheduled to tip at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.
The Jackrabbit and Coyote men highlight the men’s action Saturday. Top seeded SDSU plays eighth seeded Omaha while the Coyotes take on Western Illinois to end the night.
South Dakota State claimed the top record in the conference at 9-3, having two weekends of games canceled in January. The Jacks are without all-Summit League honorable mention Noah Friedel for the remainder of the season. SDSU has not made it out of the first round of the tournament the last two seasons, falling to the no. 8 seed Western Illinois in 2019 and the no. 7 seed Purdue-Fort Wayne last season.
Omaha enters the Summit League tournament winning three of its last four games. The Mavericks started conference play with 10 straight losses. The Jacks and Mavericks didn’t play in the regular season, so Saturday will by the first time these two teams meet. Tip-off for SDSU and Omaha is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
The Coyotes cap the night by taking on Western Illinois. USD swept the Leathernecks in the regular season in Macomb. Things will look different Saturday night, as the Coyotes are down first team All-Summit League guard A.J. Plitzuweit and Western Illinois has won five of its last seven games.
The Coyotes are led by their lone senior, Stanley Umude, who is averaging 21.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The Coyotes lost out on the top seed with their regular season finale loss to North Dakota State.
The Leathernecks are led by first year head coach Rob Jeter. Jeter has Western Illinois back in the Summit League Tournament after the Leathernecks missed out on the tournament in 2020. The Leathernecks pulled off an eight seed over a one seed upset in 2019, taking down SDSU. The Coyotes and the Leathernecks tip-off at 8:45 p.m. Saturday night.
Sunday features the no. 3 seed North Dakota State against no. 6 seed Denver and no. 4 Western Illinois versus no. 5 Kansas City on the women’s side. On the men’s side, no. 3 NDSU faces no. 6 Kansas City while the no. 4 Oral Roberts takes on no. 5 North Dakota.
All winners of first round games advance to Monday’s semifinals, with the championship games being played Tuesday. All games are played in the Sanford Pentagon with no fans in attendance. Each game in the first two rounds is broadcasted on Midco Sports Network, with championship games on the ESPN family of networks.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.