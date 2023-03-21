Wagner’s Ashlyn Koupal, Emma Yost and Shalayne Nagel were each named to the first team of the all-Southeast South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball team.
Wagner’s Macy Koupal earned second team honors, along with Parkston’s Abby Hohn and Platte-Geddes’ Karly VanDerWerff. Parkston’s Faith Oakley earned third team honors.
FIRST TEAM: Ashlyn Koupal, Wagner; Emilee Fox, Mount Vernon-Plankinton (MVP); Emma Yost, Wagner; Jessy Jo VanDerWerff, Gregory; Shalayne Nagel, Wagner
SECOND TEAM: Abby Hohn, Parkston; Reagan Rus, MVP; Macy Koupal, Wagner; Karly VanDerWerff, Platte-Geddes; Cassidy Keiser, Gregory
THIRD TEAM: Keelie Kuil, Winner; Faith Oakley, Parkston; Kylie Sachtjen, Winner; Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain; Jayna Handel, Chamberlain
