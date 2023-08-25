Year three of the Mount Marty Lancers football program gets underway Saturday against the Culver-Stockton College (Mo.) Wildcats.
“Each and every day you’re counting down and not getting much sleep leading up to it, which is okay,” said Lancers head coach John Michaletti.
Kickoff between the Lancers and Wildcats is set for 5 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
With it being the first game of the season, Michaletti expects a fair share of mistakes but wants his team to respond accordingly.
“There are going to be quite a few errors,” he said. “I want to see our guys be able to limit those errors and make sure they don’t turn into bigger errors. Making sure they can come together (is important).”
Michaletti wants the seniors on the team to “create their legacy” by helping to lead the younger players on the team.
“You’re seeing those guys step into leadership roles where they’ll be able to hopefully put it all together and make something special happen this season,” he said.
Lancers tight end Rex Ryken added that with both teams returning upperclassmen, he expects a good game Saturday.
“We have a lot of experience (returning from) our last few years,” he said. “We’ve slowly built that up. We have a bright outlook.”
Michaletti likes the approach Ryken brings on the field.
“He’s one of our best blockers, whether that’s on the edge blocking guys or if he’s attaching next to a tackle and blocking out on the end,” Michaletti said. “He’s moving around well. He’s got those sure hands to be able to help us stretch the field.”
Michaletti’s plan for the offense, led by quarterback Ken Gay II, is to establish the run early and have a gritty mentality given the production they have coming back on that side of the ball.
On the offensive line, the Lancers have cycled through players through the bumps and bruises accrued throughout fall camp.
“We’ve had a lot of guys be able to step up in those situations, helping the depth continuously come along,” Michaletti said.
Defensively, Michaletti said there will be more of a “speed” element to the Lancers.
“You’ll see a ‘two-high’ (look), which is a term that’s been used quite a bit in NFL football,” he said. “As you’ll see, teams keep two high safeties to help protect those deep throws. Last year, we stayed in a one-high (look) quite a bit to be able to pack the box.”
On the defensive line, Michaletti will stay with his philosophy of rotating players to keep them fresh.
“You might see eight or so guys in the game at the defensive line, which is a good situation because (it means) we’re getting pressure on the quarterback,” he said.
Gay II said the new defense, under the guidance of coordinator Brian Grace, gives him good looks in practice.
“It’s something new to look at,” he said. “It’s great to see at practice. It helps my game out a lot.”
Culver-Stockton was picked third in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
“It’ll be a good game to help us warm up for the heavy-hitter schedule we have in the GPAC,” Michaletti said.
Michaletti expects the Wildcats to look to running backs Tyler Danzey and Damarian Cobb to make a difference in the contest.
“They’re going to want to establish the run game,” he said. “They have two really good backs and a tight end (Dom Herrera) they like to move around quite a bit. They’re going to try to get him involved.”
Gay II said the offense will have to show its physicality against Culver-Stockton’s defensive backs.
“We’re going to have to play hard and focus on things we have to do, technique-wise and (with) plays we need to run,” Gay II said. “(The goal is to) execute.”
The Lancers look to start 2023 1-0 Saturday night.
