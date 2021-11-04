LINCOLN, Neb. — Wynot extended its season with a 16-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9 victory over Stuart in the opening round of the Nebraska State Class D2 Volleyball Tournament, today (Thursday) at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Wynot now faces top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart (33-2) in the semifinals, Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Start time is set for 9 a.m.
Karley Heimes posted 17 kills and 18 digs to lead Wynot (22-9). Chloe Heimes posted 24 assists, with Myrah Sudbeck finishing with 11 assists and 12 digs. Allison Wieseler had a match-high nine blocks. Kendra Pinkelman posted six kills and 16 digs. Amber Lawson finished with four blocks, Lauren Haberman had 19 digs and Kinslee Heimes added 16 digs in the victory.
For Stuart (26-6), Lexi Schroder posted 13 kills and 16 digs to lead the way. Lacey Paxton had 10 kills and 19 digs. Taya Schmaderer finished with 23 assists and 20 digs. Sydney Estill had eight kills, 13 assists and 12 digs. Trenadi Dodds added 14 digs.
