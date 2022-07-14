In the early 1990s Dan Fitzsimmons, then a coach at Yankton High School, approached then Mount Marty athletic director Chuck Iverson about the college starting both cross country and track and field programs. Not only did Mount Marty like the idea, those in charge wanted to make Fitzsimmons the head coach.
Fitzsimmons passed on that opportunity. The coaching position was only part-time at the time and with four young children at home he couldn’t make it work.
Years later, MMU came calling again. This time Fitzsimmons accepted the offer.
Fitzsimmons, a 2021 inductee into the South Dakota Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame, has been named the next head cross country and track and field coach at MMU. He replaces Randy Fischer, whose retirement was announced earlier this week.
For Fitzsimmons, it is “an honor and a privilege” to take over the programs that Fischer had run since 2007.
“His (Fischer’s) brother and I were roommates during the summer when I was at USD,” Fitzsimmons said. “It is an honor and a privilege to follow in the footsteps of someone I admire so much.”
Bringing in Fitzsimmons to replace Fischer brings multiple things full circle, said MMU athletic director Andy Bernatow.
“When Randy came to Mount Marty, Dan had told Chuck, ‘Hey, take a look at this guy,’” Bernatow said. “This time, Randy was big in the process of helping get Dan here.”
Fitzsimmons was a five-time Summit League Coach of the Year for women’s cross country as USD won league titles from 2014-18. He also served as an assistant track and field coach for USD, helping the Coyotes to successful runs in both the Great West Conference and the Summit League.
Fitzsimmons, who recently retired from the University of South Dakota after serving as head cross country coach since 2008, noted that leaving USD was “a hard decision.
“I’m a Coyote through and through,” he said.
It’s not the first time in his career that Fitzsimmons made the tough decision to move on, noting he had similar feelings about leaving Yankton High School — where he built a Hall of Fame coaching career — for USD.
“At this stage of my career, there are things I want to achieve before I’m done,” he said. “Who knew I would only have a five-minute drive down the street to go to work every day.”
As Fitzsimmons takes the helm of the Lancers, his focus is more on building on the program’s recent successes than making wholesale changes. MMU is coming off its most successful season in men’s track and field, as well as one of the program’s best seasons in women’s track and field and men’s and women’s cross country.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to build on what was laid as a foundation,” he said. “It will be a different style of recruiting and competing, but it will be nice to run my own program.”
MMU is replacing one veteran and high-character coach with another, something Bernatow felt was important, not just for the programs Fitzsimmons will be coaching, but for the athletic department as a whole.
“When you have the opportunity to bring in a Dan Fitzsimmons, someone that can guide you through that, it’s a winner,” he said. “It’s a no-brainer.”
