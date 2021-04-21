O’NEILL, Neb. — Niobrara-Verdigre finished third in the boys’ division and fourth in the girls’ division of the O’Neill St. Mary’s Invitational track and field meet, held Wednesday in O’Neill, Nebraska.
A trio of multi-event winners helped Riverside beat St. Mary’s 111 to 105 for the boys’ title. Niobrara-Verdigre finished third with 71 points. Santee scored eight points on the day.
For Riverside, Jeffrey Schmeits won the 100 (11.39), 200 (23.39) and triple jump (41-10). Ryan Berger won the 1600 (4:59.26) and 3200 (10:29.90). Tony Berger claimed the 110 hurdles (16.19) and long jump (20-4).
St. Mary’s won five events, including the 1600 (3:47.01) and 3200 (8:58.00) relays. Connor Semin, Will Schmitz, Gabe Pribil and Grant Winkelbauer each ran on both winning relays.
Also for the cardinals, Winkelbauer won the 800 (2:08.81) and Semin won the 300 hurdles (43.25).
One other boys’ athlete had multiple victories, Boyd County’s Chase Snyder in the shot put (49-10 1/2) and discus (151-1).
In the girls’ division, St. Mary’s scored 116 points to beat out Plainview (108) and Boyd County (105). Niobrara-Verdigre was fourth with 65 points. Santee had four points on the day.
Niobrara-Verdigre won three events, with Andrea Sucha winning both the high jump (4-10) and triple jump (33-1 1/2). Chaney Konopasek won the discus (97-11) for the Cougars.
Faith Williamson had a hand in three victories for St. Mary’s, winning the 800 (2:34.12) and 1600 (5:59.44), and anchoring the Cardinals to victory in the 3200 relay (10:59.00). The Cardinals had two other wins.
Boyd County’s Lauryn Hoffman had a four-win day. She claimed the 200 (27.59), 400 (1:04.95) and long jump (16-3 1/2), and ran on her squad’s winning 1600 relay (4:34.28).
