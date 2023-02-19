CELINA, Texas—South Dakota scored an 8-1, bounceback win against Sam Houston State Sunday on the final day of a tournament hosted by North Texas at Old Celina Park. The win ended a five-game skid for the Coyotes (3-5), who lost to UT-Arlington 10-0 earlier in the day.

South Dakota scored three runs in the first and second innings and that was more than enough for pitcher Clara Edwards, who needed just 70 pitches in a complete-game effort. Edwards scattered four hits, struck out one and faced four more than the minimum to earn her first win in the circle this season.

