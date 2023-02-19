CELINA, Texas—South Dakota scored an 8-1, bounceback win against Sam Houston State Sunday on the final day of a tournament hosted by North Texas at Old Celina Park. The win ended a five-game skid for the Coyotes (3-5), who lost to UT-Arlington 10-0 earlier in the day.
South Dakota scored three runs in the first and second innings and that was more than enough for pitcher Clara Edwards, who needed just 70 pitches in a complete-game effort. Edwards scattered four hits, struck out one and faced four more than the minimum to earn her first win in the circle this season.
Aleesia Sainz was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and four RBIs against Sam Houston State. She totaled three hits on the day. Catcher Bela Goerke was 4-for-6 in two games Sunday with two doubles and two RBIs.
Tatum Villotta and Courtney Wilson reached base and scored in each of the first two innings against the Bearkats (4-6). Villotta was 2-for-2 and drew two walks. Wilson finished 2-for-4.
UT-Arlington (5-4) scored seven runs in the second inning to take control against South Dakota in the opener. A grand slam by shortstop Paris Brienesse was the big blow. Pitchers Jessica Adams and Gracie Bumpurs combined for a two-hitter over five innings.
South Dakota will be in Phoenix, Arizona, next week for five games at Grand Canyon’s Lopes Up Classic.
