SIOUX FALLS — Sanford Health and the Sanford Pentagon have made the decision not to allow fans at the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase scheduled for Dec. 10-12.
The CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase is a new event that includes North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota and South Dakota State in a non-conference event. All schools will play each other in the three-day, round-robin format. Midco Sports Network will air and stream all six games live. The television broadcasts will be on MidcoSN channel 2. For streaming details visit MidcoSN.com/streaming
• All members of each team’s traveling party will adhere to their in-season COVID-19 testing protocols.
• All members will enter the building using a separate entrance and will only have access to the lower level of the facility.
• All members will remain in a controlled environment throughout their stay. If any member of the traveling party tests positive for COVID-19, the team will be removed from the event.
All tickets will be refunded. Contact the Sanford Pentagon Box Office at 605-312-7900 for more information.
DEC. 10: USD vs. UND, 5:30 p.m.; SDSU vs. NDSU, 8 p.m.
DEC. 11: UND vs. SDSU, 8 p.m.; NDSU vs. USD, 8 p.m.
DEC. 12: NDSU vs. UND, 5:30 p.m.; SDSU vs. USD, 8 p.m.
