SIOUX FALLS — Yankton finished 13th in the boys’ division and 17th in the girls’ division of the Augustana Twilight Cross Country Meet, Friday at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls.
Fremont, Nebraska, won the boys’ title with 54 points. Rock Bridge and Sioux City North each had 64 points. Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson won the 5,000-meter race in 15:34.67, beating out Rock Bridge’s Andrew Hauser (15:47.76) and Fremont’s Carter Waters (15:53.36).
Yankton finished in the top half of the 30-team field. The Bucks were led by Dylan Payer (17:05.07) and Zach Fedde (17:07.27), who placed 25th and 26th.
Vermillion finished 18th in the boys’ standings, with Dakota Valley 23rd and Crofton 30th.
The O’Gorman girls put two runners in the top three and three in the top 11 to win the team title, 90 to 113 over Brandon Valley. Rock Bridge (155) was third.
O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie won in 17:46.24, 15 seconds ahead of Lincoln’s Ali Bainbridge (18:01.86) and O’Gorman’s Libby Castelli (18:21.27).
Yankton was led by Thea Chance (21:07.81), who finished 63rd, and Sophia Petheram (21:17.69), who placed 74th.
Vermillion placed 18th, with Crofton 22nd. Crofton was led by Jordyn Arens, who placed 13th in 19:24.22. Ethan-Parkston’s Lindsey Roth was 30th in 20:08.74.
Next up for Yankton is the Brandon Valley Invitational on Sept. 11.
Yankton was 17th in the JV girls’ division, led by Ava Johanneson’s 36th place finish of 18:07.13 over the 4,000-meter course.
The Yankton boys were 21st, led by Taylor Wenzlaff’s (15:51.22) 72nd place finish.
College
South Dakota beat out a 27-team field for top honors in the women’s 5,000-meter race at the Augustana Twilight.
USD finished with 70 points. Augustana and Nebraska each had 83 points, with the Vikings beating Nebraska on a tiebreaker. South Dakota State (94) and Minnesota State-Mankato (95) rounded out the first five.
SDSU’s Leah Hansen won in 18:15.17, edging USD’s Abby Ripperda (18:15.90). USD’s Maddie Lavin (18:20.39), SDSU’s Anna Donnay (18:23.04) and Nebraska’s Taya Skelton (18:36.17) rounded out the first five.
Mount Marty finished 25th, led by Emily Johnson. The freshman placed 219th in 22:32.48.
SDSU won the men’s title, 29 to 35 over Augustana. Dordt (123), an unattached team (144) and USD (145) rounded out the first five teams.
Augustana freshman Ryan Hartman won the 4-mile race in 19:21.25, beating out USD’s Merga Gemeda (19:34.27). Three SDSU runners followed: Tom Breuckman (19:42.71), Daniel Burkhalter (19:43.74) and Joseph Minor-Williams (19:47.16).
Mount Marty finished 24th, led by Brian Santiago’s 87th place finish (21:35.80).
