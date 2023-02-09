MENNO — The Centerville Tornadoes got 13 points from Thea Gust as they defeated the Menno Wolves 45-19 Thursday.
Mackenzie Meyer added 10 points and six rebounds for Centerville. MaKayla Heesch registered nine points and six rebounds.
Ashton Massey led Menno with eight points and five rebounds.
Centerville won the B-Game 28-25.
The Tornadoes improved to 13-4, while the Wolves fell to 3-15.
Centerville hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thursday, while Menno plays at Viborg-Hurley Tuesday.
CENTERVILLE (13-4) 13 11 11 10 — 45
MENNO (3-15) 6 5 3 5 — 19
Crofton 64, Norfolk Catholic 30
CROFTON, Neb. — The Crofton Warriors had three players score in double figures as they defeated the Norfolk Catholic Knights 64-30 Thursday.
Caitlin Guenther led Crofton with 12 points. Cassie Allen added 11 points, while Ellie Tramp registered 10 points.
The Warriors improved to 21-1, while the Knights fell to 10-11.
Crofton will host the winner of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Osmond-Randolph Monday contest on Tuesday in subdistricts. Norfolk Catholic hosts Wausa in subdistricts Tuesday.
Avon 51, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 49
ARMOUR — The Avon Pirates built a 26-21 lead at half to bring them to a 51-49 win over the TDA Nighthawks in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
The Pirates were led by Courtney Sees’ 24 points.
Megan Reiner put up 34 points in the game to lead TDA.
Avon, 9-8, will host Ethan on Friday. TDA, 7-10, will face Alcester-Hudson on Saturday in GPC Tourney at Corsica.
Avon won the junior varsity game 46-25.
AVON (9-8) 11 15 9 16 — 51
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR (7-10) 5 16 14 14 — 49
Wayne 41, Wynot 35
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wayne Blue Devils got 15 points from Brooklyn Kruse as they defeated the Wynot Blue Devils 41-35 Thursday.
Haley Kramer grabbed seven rebounds for Wayne.
Wynot was led by Amber Lawson’s 15 points and six rebounds. Kinslee Heimes added nine points.
Wayne improved to 14-10, while Wynot fell to 12-9.
Wynot hosts Howells-Dodge Tuesday in subdistricts.
WAYNE (14-10) 20 4 7 10 — 41
WYNOT (12-9) 7 7 8 13 — 35
Andes Central-Dakota Chr. 48, Freeman Academy-Marion 43
CORSICA — The ACDC Thunder put up 32 points in the first to help take them to a 48-43 win over the FAM Bearcats in girls’ basketball action.
Allison Muckey led ACDC in the game with 23 points. Josie Brouwer put up 16 points to follow.
For the Bearcats, Jada Koerner led with 17 points. Alivea Weber scored 15 points in the game to follow.
Both teams will play on Saturday in the Great Plains Conference Tournament in Corsica. ACDC, 14-2, will face Centerville. FAM, 5-12, plays Marty.
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION (5-12) 18 9 11 5 — 43
ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN (14-2) 14 18 8 8 — 48
Baltic 54, Alcester-Hudson 48
ALCESTER — The Baltic Bulldogs got 19 points from Daynica Witzel as they defeated the Alcester-Hudson Cubs 54-48 Thursday.
Addison Geigle added 10 points for Baltic.
The Cubs’ Elly Doering put up a valiant effort, registering a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double.
Baltic improved to 3-15, while Alcester-Hudson fell to 5-13.
The Bulldogs host Flandreau Tuesday, while the Cubs play Tripp-Delmont-Armour Saturday in the Great Plains Classic in Corsica.
BALTIC (3-15) 6 19 13 16 — 54
ALCESTER-HUDSON (5-13) 6 10 16 16 — 48
Canistota 44, Gayville-Volin 33
CANISTOTA — Kayla Papendick’s 18-point, 12-rebound double-double powered the Canistota Hawks past the Gayville-Volin Raiders 44-33 Thursday.
Ellie Becker added nine points for Canistota.
Taylor Hoxeng led Gayville-Volin with 21 points and seven rebounds.
The Hawks improved to 4-12, while the Raiders fell to 4-12.
Canistota hosts Chester Area Friday, while G-V plays Corsica-Stickney at the Great Plains Classic in Corsica Saturday.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (4-12) 4 9 9 11 — 33
CANISTOTA (4-12) 11 13 10 10 — 44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.