SIOUX FALLS — Two area coaches, Gary Culver and Bill Marquardt, are among the six honorees chosen for the 2023 Class of the South Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame, announced Tuesday.
Culver has spent his entire coaching career at Vermillion High School, including a successful run as the head football coach. He remains on the VHS staff as head wrestling and assistant football coach.
Marquardt has had success at numerous stops during his coaching career. He has been the head boys’ basketball coach at Centerville High School.
Also chosen for induction were Lyle “Dusty” LeBeaux, Pine Ridge (basketball); Audra Rew, Mitchell (gymnastics); Joe Schlimgen, Plankinton (basketball) and Kurt Schultz, Baltic (cross country).
The induction will take place at an awards luncheon on Sunday, June 13, at 1 p.m., at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel Event Center in North Sioux City.
