SIOUX FALLS — Two area coaches, Gary Culver and Bill Marquardt, are among the six honorees chosen for the 2023 Class of the South Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame, announced Tuesday.

Culver has spent his entire coaching career at Vermillion High School, including a successful run as the head football coach. He remains on the VHS staff as head wrestling and assistant football coach.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.