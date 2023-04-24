NORTH SIOUX CITY — Sioux Falls Christian beat out Vermillion for top honors in the 12-team Dakota Valley Invitational girls’ golf tournament, Monday at Two Rivers Golf Course in North Sioux City.
The Chargers finished at 348, seven strokes ahead of Vermillion (355). Host Dakota Valley was third at 363.
Beresford finished at 416 on the day. Elk Point-Jefferson scored 445.
Dakota Valley’s Katie Betsworth earned medalist honors with an 80, three strokes better than Vermillion’s Ronnie Wilharm (83). Sioux Falls Christian’s Clair Lamfers (84) and Aubrie VanBeek (85) took third and fourth, with Vermillion’s Stephanie Carr (85) in fifth.
TEAM SCORES: 1, S.F. Christian 348; 2, Vermillion 355; 3, Dakota Valley 363; 4, Canton 368; 5, Madison 409; 6, Lennox 410; 7, Beresford 416; 8, West Central 425; 9, Tea Area 434; 10, Aberdeen Roncalli 439; 11, Dell Rapids 441; 12, Elk Point-Jefferson 445
TOP 15: 1, Katie Betsworth, Dakota Valley 80; 2, Ronnie Wilharm, Vermillion 83; 3, Claire Lamfers, S.F. Christian 84; 4, Aubrie Van Beek, S.F. Christian 85; 5, Stefanie Carr, Vermillion 85; 6, Olivia Sorlie, Canton 86; 7, Maiya Muller, Beresford 87; 8, Madison Buenger, Elk Point-Jefferson 88; 9, Izzy McNaughton, Tea Area 89; 10, Ashlee Sweeter, Lennox 89; 11, Tori Peterson, S.F. Christian 89; 12, Cecelia VanDenTop, S.F. Christian 90; 13, Brooklyn Wiebe, Canton 92; 14, Emma Willert, Vermillion 93; 15, Claire Wiebelhaus, Dakota Valley 93
