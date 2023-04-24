NORTH SIOUX CITY — Sioux Falls Christian beat out Vermillion for top honors in the 12-team Dakota Valley Invitational girls’ golf tournament, Monday at Two Rivers Golf Course in North Sioux City.

The Chargers finished at 348, seven strokes ahead of Vermillion (355). Host Dakota Valley was third at 363.

