Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.