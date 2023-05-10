VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s tennis coach Brett Barnett is pleased to announce the addition of Hitakamya Narwal to the roster for the 2023-24 school year.
Narwal, a native of Haryana, India, was a top 15 ranked player in India in the Under 16 and Under 18 categories.
“It is great that Hitakamya is coming to USD in the fall,” coach Brett Barnett said. “She was great getting to know during the whole recruitment process.
“She is very driven both on the court and in the classroom.”
Narwal, a top 30 player in the country in women’s singles, has played multiple ITF tournaments and UTR PIT singles tournaments. She has won multiple domestic tournaments in singles and doubles.
“We are getting a strong player that has had good results in India over her junior career,” said Barnett. “She is a very athletic player and definitely uses her lefty forehand to her advantage. I like her ability to play inside the court as well and look to dictate play.
“I feel her best tennis is ahead of her and will fit in great with everyone returning and our other new players.”
The daughter of Rajesh Narwal plans to study economics at South Dakota.
She will enroll in the fall of 2023 and have four years of eligibility.
