VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s tennis coach Brett Barnett is pleased to announce the addition of Hitakamya Narwal to the roster for the 2023-24 school year.

Narwal, a native of Haryana, India, was a top 15 ranked player in India in the Under 16 and Under 18 categories.

