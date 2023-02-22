Ten area boys’ teams and three area girls’ teams will be represented in the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament, beginning today (Thursday) in Rapid City.
Today’s session will include the first two rounds of competition, with opening round at 10 a.m. (Central). Quarterfinals and first round consolation will begin at 4 p.m., with second round consolation to follow.
Friday’s action will begin with semifinals and third round consolation at 10 a.m., followed by fourth round consolation. Placing rounds will begin at 4 p.m., with championship matches beginning at 7 p.m.
Girls’ rounds will go first in each session, with the exception of the championship round.
Saturday’s action will feature the boys’ dual championships, with first round at noon, followed shortly by semifinals. Placing matches will begin at 5 p.m.
Here is a look at area teams in the tournament, beginning with boys’ Class A.
Class A Boys
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson
The B-AH Rams boast five wrestlers, including a two-time state placewinner, in their state tournament contingent.
Senior Peyton Fridrich (17-4) placed eighth in state in both 2020 (132) and 2021 (145). He will compete in the 160-pound division.
Seniors Landon Schurch (195 pounds, 36-10) and Aaron Larson (220, 30-11) will also compete for the Rams, as will junior Robert Watkins (152, 25-15) and seventh grader Dexton Miller (113, 22-18).
Dakota Valley
The Panthers will send two wrestlers to state, sophomore Jackson Boonstra (145, 33-5) and seventh grader Cameron Curry (113, 8-12).
Vermillion
The Tanagers will bring four wrestlers, including one returning state placewinner, to state.
Sophomore Michael Roob (30-8), fifth at 126 a year ago, will compete in the 138-pound division.
Vermillion also qualified senior Caleb Emerson (152, 19-20), sophomore Rollie French (182, 24-6) and eighth grader Padraig Fulton (145, 14-18).
Class B Boys
Bon Homme-Avon
Bon Homme-Avon returns three placewinners from a squad that placed 10th in Class B a year ago.
Senior Isaac Crownover (32-3) returns to defend his 182-pound title. He also placed fifth at 152 in 2021.
Junior Tyler Tjeerdsma (28-14), who was seventh at 126 last year, competes at 138 this year. Sophomore Jackson Kaul (30-10), who was sixth at 106 last year, competes at 113 this year.
Also qualified for Bon Homme-Avon are sophomore Cody Sassaman (195, 10-10), freshman Randall Powers (285, 9-12) and eighth grader Isaiah Crownover (170, 24-19).
Elk Point-Jefferson
The Huskies boast eight qualified wrestlers, including a trio of two-time state placewinners.
Senior Lucas Hueser (34-9) will compete at 152 pounds after placing sixth at 145 last year and fourth at 138 in 2021. Senior Ben Swatek (38-1) will compete at 160 after placing fifth at 170 last year and fifth at 160 in 2021. Senior Gavin Jacobs (20-3) will compete at 170 after placing fifth at 182 last year and fourth at 170 in 2021.
Senior Noah McDermott (182, 26-10) is also entered for the Huskies, along with junior Grayson Jacobs (195, 26-13), sophomore Gunner Ewing (145, 17-13), eighth grader Brody Van Roekel (106, 23-23) and seventh grader Luke Swatek (120, 26-21).
KWLPG
The Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes co-op will look for another strong finish after placing second as a team a year ago. The team’s eight qualifiers includes five returning state placewinners and two returning state champions.
Junior Kasen Konstanz (31-1), wrestling at 126, will be going for his second state title and fourth state meet medal. The 106-pound champion in 2021, he was third at 120 last year and sixth at 106 in 2020.
Sophomore Gavin Braun (33-6) will compete at 120 pounds after winning the 106-pound title a year ago.
Senior Carter Lenz (145, 35-4) was third at 145 last yar and sixth at 125 in 21. Sophomore Lucas Lenz (152, 9-2) was fifth at 160 last year. Sophomore Iden Myers (132, 36-7) was eighth at 113 in 2021.
Also qualified for KWLPG are senior Jayden Kahler (195, 10-1), freshman Dalton Deffenbaugh (285, 13-18) and eighth grader Vincent Lenz (106, 33-15).
Marion-Freeman
The Rebels have three wrestlers qualified for state: sophomore Finley McConniel (120, 26-19) eighth grader Brody Gossen (106, 32-8) and seventh grader Easton Tschetter (113, 35-14).
Parker
The Pheasants qualified eight wrestlers for state, including a three-time state placewinner in Charlie Patten. Patten (33-4), a senior at 195 pounds, placed sixth at 182 last year, seventh at 195 in 2021 and eighth at 182 in 2020.
Junior Levi Wieman (40-4), second at 220 a year ago, returns in that weight class.
Also competing for Parker are seniors Jack Even (145, 22-12) and Logan Bridges (182, 21-16), junior Andrew Even (182, 21-16), sophomore Michael Even (138, 35-19), freshman Riley Pankratz (132, 12-9) and eighth grader Dylan Buseman (126, 38-15).
Parkston
The Trojans will be represented by five wrestlers, including a pair of returning state placewinners.
Senior Porter Neugebauer (35-5) returns at 152 pounds after finishing second at that weight class a year ago. He was also fourth at 126 in 2021.
Freshman Wyatt Anderson (30-10) will compete at 132 pounds after placing eighth at 126 a year ago.
Also competing for Parkston are sophomores Carter Sommer (138, 33-14) and Kolter Kramer (170, 28-13), and freshman Gage Reichert (113, 17-12).
Wagner
The Red Raiders, eighth a year ago, return two placewinners and had two other state qualifiers for the 2023 tournament.
Junior Jhett Breen (41-3) will compete at 138 pounds after placing third at 132 pounds last year and second at 120 in 2021.
Junior Karstyn Lhotak (44-3) will compete at 120 pounds after a runner-up finish at 106 last year.
Also qualified for Wagner are junior Tim Bouza (220, 35-7) and freshman Gannon Knebel (160, 36-12).
Girls
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson
Reese Olson (28-10) returns to compete in the 132-pound division after placing eighth a year ago.
BHSA
The Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon girls will be represented by a pair of two-time state champions.
Sophomore Peyton Hellman (37-1) will look to defend her 126-pound title. She was the Class B 129-pound champion a year ago.
Freshman Britney Rueb (36-2) moves up to 120 pounds after winning the 113-pound title last year. She was the Class B 112-pound title in 2021.
Dakota Valley
The Panthers boast two qualifiers, including one returning placewinner. Junior Gracie Delgado (15-5) will compete at 154 after placing sixth at 170 last year.
Also qualified for Dakota Valley is seventh grader Kenzie Scott (113, 11-8).
KWLPG
Junior Akane Metcalfe (18-1) will defend her 106-pound title this year for KWLPG. She was also fourth in Class B at 112 pounds in 2021.
Two other wrestlers are qualified for KWLPG: sophomores Elena Brennan (154, 9-7) and LaRae Severson (170, 2-4).
VHIW
The Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda co-op has seven wrestlers headed to state, including five returning placewinners.
Senior Lauren Petersen (20-10) returns at 190 after placing sixth a year ago. Senior Morgan Lee (25-11) will compete at 132 after placing fifth at 140 in 2021.
Junior Gia Miller (170, 25-8) will look for her first state title after a pair of runner-up finishes. She finished second at 170 last year and was second in the Class B 185-pound division in 2021.
Junior Ella Kessler (154, 11-19) was sixth in Class B at 160 pounds in 2021. Freshman Aubrey Jensen (120, 22-13) was sixth at 113 pounds last year.
Also qualified for VHIW are sophomore Wendi Silverthorn (126, 19-17) and freshman Brinlee Smith (285, 9-16).
Boys’ Dual Tourn.
Four area programs are qualified for the Class B portion of Saturday’s dual tournament.
Bon Homme-Avon (10-0) is ranked first in the Class B standings. Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes (10-4) is fifth, with Elk Point-Jefferson (10-3) seventh and Parker (14-4) eighth.
