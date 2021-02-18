There was already a long enough delay for the Mount Marty University women’s basketball team.
Twelve days, in fact, since its last game.
But then came some COVID-related hiccups (a positive test last week), and the Lancers were only able to practice once over the previous eight days heading into Thursday night’s home finale — which was originally scheduled for Wednesday — against Dakota Wesleyan.
The combination of it all led to a rough night, as DWU cruised past Mount Marty 73-45 at Cimpl Arena.
“I didn’t expect us to be super sharp, but I at least wanted us to compete and be mentally sharp,” Mount Marty head coach Todd Schlimgen said.
Already out of the GPAC Tournament picture, the Lancers (4-20 overall, 2-19 in the GPAC) were set out to shake off some rust against their rivals and honor their three seniors — Karlee McKinney, Peyton Stolle, Sarah Castaneda — in the process.
“In the first quarter, I thought we were pretty good, but when you have that much time off, you wear down a bit,” Schlimgen said. “You could see after a while that we weren’t as sharp.”
Five straight points from McKinney cut Dakota Wesleyan’s lead to 21-19 after the first quarter, but the Lancers then committed five straight turnovers and gave up a 12-0 run. DWU shot 50 percent in the second quarter to take a 47-28 halftime lead.
The visiting Tigers then scored the first 13 points of the third quarter to balloon the margin even further. The lead reached as many as 34 points in the fourth quarter.
Dakota Wesleyan (14-9, 12-9) put four players in double figures, led by Haidyn Pitsch’s 22 points. Jada Campbell scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Matti Reiner had 13 points and six rebounds, and Rynn Osthus tallied 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Tigers scored 27 points off 25 Mount Marty turnovers, and held the Lancers to 31 percent shooting.
Mount Marty got 10 points from McKinney, eight points and seven rebounds from Castaneda, six points from Alexsis Kemp, and seven rebounds from Eve Millar.
Mount Marty will wrap up its season Saturday with a game against College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Nebraska.
“It’s one last chance to compete, so hopefully we can find a way to improve,” Schlimgen said. “As long as we play hard, have fun and don’t worry about anything else.”
