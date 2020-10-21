The Mount Marty University women’s soccer team ended a 12-match losing streak and earned their first victory of the season with a 2-1 decision over Presentation in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Wednesday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Mount Marty’s Taylor Dunn broke a scoreless tie 77:03 into the match, converting a Becky Wilkins pass for the first score of the match. Nearly eight minutes later, Tiana Bumbaca-Kuehl added an insurance goal for the Lancers.
Presentation’s Marissa Gaytan scored off a Breanne Huitz pass in the final minute of the match.
Mount Marty (1-4, 1-3 GPAC) had a 10-6 edge in shots, including a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.
Defensively, Jamie Tebben made two saves in goal for Mount Marty. Kristina Nelson had four saves for Presentation (0-7-2, 0-5-2 GPAC).
Mount Marty travels to Morningside on Saturday. Start time is set for 5:30 p.m.
