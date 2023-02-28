Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. SW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. SW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.