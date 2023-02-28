BURWELL, Neb. — Kellen Eggleston scored 25 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, to lift Sumner-Eddyville-Miller past Creighton 46-43 in the District D2-5 boys’ basketball final on Monday in Burwell, Nebraska.
For Creighton, Taylor Nilson scored 18 points. Ty Diedrichsen had nine points and Jon Mitchell added eight points.
