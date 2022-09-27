FARGO, N.D. — A Summit League record 39 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke was not enough as North Dakota State upended South Dakota 19-25, 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 15-11 in volleyball action on Tuesday at the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

For North Dakota State (10-5, 3-0) outside hitter Syra Tanchin, who tallied 26 kills and 11 digs, led the way. Tanchin’s double-digit figures added up to her sixth double-double of the season. 

