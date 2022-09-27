FARGO, N.D. — A Summit League record 39 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke was not enough as North Dakota State upended South Dakota 19-25, 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 15-11 in volleyball action on Tuesday at the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.
For North Dakota State (10-5, 3-0) outside hitter Syra Tanchin, who tallied 26 kills and 11 digs, led the way. Tanchin’s double-digit figures added up to her sixth double-double of the season.
Juhnke’s total broke the league record for most kills in a single match, previously held by Laura Milos of ORU at 38 kills. The South Dakota program record was held at 34 by Kendall Krittenbrink. It’s also the highest tally in the NCAA this season, which previously sat at 35 kills.
USD’s Brooklyn Schram put up 54 assists, just shy of NDSU’s match-high 55 assists from Kelley Johnson.
The Coyotes came out swinging to start set one, hitting .407 with just three hitting errors. NDSU garnered some energy to outswing South Dakota in sets two and three. The Coyotes took an early 8-4 lead in set four to set the tone and held the lead till the end to force a fifth set.
Set five saw the Bison hitting .550 as they took an early 7-4 lead and never let off the gas, snapping South Dakota’s 13-match winning streak.
The Coyotes (13-2, 2-1 Summit) take on in-state rival South Dakota State at 6 p.m. Saturday for a point in the South Dakota Showdown Series in Brookings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.