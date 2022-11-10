KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Elizabeth Juhnke became South Dakota’s single-season kills leader with her first kill of the night, then added 20 more for good measure as the Coyotes swept Kansas City 25-13, 25-18, 25-14 in Summit League volleyball action on Thursday.
In addition to her 21 kills, Juhnke had 19 digs and three blocks (one solo) for USD (25-2, 14-1 Summit). She now stands at 578 kills, passing the old mark of 557 by Kendall Kritenbrink in 2013.
Aimee Adams and Brynn Paumen each had seven kills on 12 attempts, with Paumen posting five blocks. Madi Woodin posted 35 assists and 15 digs. Lolo Weideman also had 15 digs. Madison Harms added six kills and four blocks (one solo) in the victory.
“This was a complete team win! If you look at the stats, you can see how dominant we were in many areas,” said USD head coach Leanne Williamson. “Our defensive side of the ball was really good. We had a large amount of digs and a high number of blocks which just shows how locked in we were. With that defense, we gave ourselves many opportunities to score points and I was really happy with how disciplined we were on the attacking end.”
For Kansas City (8-20, 5-10 Summit), Odyssey Warren had nine kills and 11 digs, and Raina Smith had nine kills. Peyton Van Nest posted 15 assists. Leah Green finished with 13 digs and Kennedy Schritenthal added 12 digs for the Kangaroos.
USD heads to Oral Roberts on Saturday. The Coyotes enter the match with a two-game lead on North Dakota State (12-3) in Summit League play, with just two matches remaining next week. USD hosts NDSU on Nov. 17.
