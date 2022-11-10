KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Elizabeth Juhnke became South Dakota’s single-season kills leader with her first kill of the night, then added 20 more for good measure as the Coyotes swept Kansas City 25-13, 25-18, 25-14 in Summit League volleyball action on Thursday.

In addition to her 21 kills, Juhnke had 19 digs and three blocks (one solo) for USD (25-2, 14-1 Summit). She now stands at 578 kills, passing the old mark of 557 by Kendall Kritenbrink in 2013.

