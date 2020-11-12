Both the boys and girls Yankton club bowling teams co-championed a regular season championship in the 2019-2020 season, but struggled in the state tournament.
Now in the 2020-21 season — which begins today (Friday) against Sioux Falls Washington at Eastway Bowl in Sioux Falls — the Bucks and Gazelles have unfinished business.
“The regular season titles were awesome and a first for Yankton bowling,” head coach Patrick King said. “A repeat title for either team would be a tall order, but both are more than capable, and indeed the boys varsity team could well contend for a state title in February.”
And to complete their goals for this upcoming season, the Bucks, who finished 11-1 last season, will be led by lone Senior Josh Bern. Bern led all bowlers last season with a 216 average and completed his first sanctioned 300-game last season, while also winning the “Star of Tomorrow” Award from the South Dakota USBC.
“Josh is an outstanding player and Josh’s supporting cast is very strong, including sophomore star Carter Teply, and formidable juniors Parker Poole, Gage Becker, and Wyatt Reindl,” King said.
In their quest for another title, the girl’s, who finished with a 10-2 record last season, will be led by 2020 Gazelles Co-MVP Teighlor Karstens. Juniors Hannah Washburn and Rylie Hoemer and Sophomore Zara Bistos road out the top of the Gazelles’ varsity roster. The girl’s will be tested early, as the Gazelles take on defending champion Sioux Falls Washington in Yankton.
“Given the strength of Washington’s varsity girls this year, a Yankton varsity girls victory Friday will be a notable challenge,” King said.
The boy’s will also face Washington on Friday to start the season, and will be challenged as well. The Bucks defeated last November, but Washington finished the season with the state championship trophy, so Friday’s match might be an indicator of who will take the title this Feburary.
“This season’s varsity boys match at Eastway on Friday should be a beauty of a high school bowling match,” King said.
But even with the excitement of a championship season. Coach King hopes that his team can stay healthy in the pandemic.
“In addition to social distancing and hand sanitizing efforts, spectator numbers are limited to 2 per student during matches, and lane assignments during matches will separate and segregate the two teams,” King said. “It is my fervent hope that our young bowlers (and coaches) can remain healthy while enjoying the great competition and camaraderie of high school bowling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.