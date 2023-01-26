PIERRE — The Pierre Governors scored an 84-0 victory over Yankton in Eastern South Dakota Conference wrestling action on Thursday in Pierre.
The match was originally scheduled as part of a home triangular on Jan. 19, but was called off due to poor weather conditions. Yankton’s match with Huron, also scheduled as part of that triangular, will be held on Feb. 2 in Watertown.
Pierre won all eight matches by pin, including six in the first period.
Pierre topped Yankton 6-3 in girls’ action. Yankton’s Nevaeh Leonard earned a 2-1 victory at 142 pounds.
Yankton travels to the Brookings Invitational on Saturday.
Yankton was able to score two victories in JV action, with Porter Cuka (220) winning by fall and Chase Middaugh (113) winning by decision.
Parker Tri.
PARKER — Bon Homme-Avon went 2-0 in a wrestling triangular on Thursday in Parker.
Bon Homme-Avon edged host Parker 37-28. For BH-A, Brady Bierema (152), Isaiah Crownover (182), Ryvr Larson (106) and Tyler Tjeerdsma (132) won by fall. Andrew Even (160), Zaul Centeno (220) and Levi Wieman (285) won by pin for Parker.
Bon Homme-Avon completed the sweep with a 68-8 victory over Marion-Freeman. Jaymison Bjorum (170), Isaac Croenover (195), Jackson Kaul (113), Calvin Caba (120), Brock Kotalik (126) and Tjeerdsma (132) won by pin for BH-A. Brody Gossen (106) won a technical fall for Marion-Freeman.
Parker beat Marion-Freeman 57-21 in the other match. For Parker, Connor Even (160), Charlie Patten (195), Dylan Buseman (126) and Jack Even (145) won by pin. Gossen (106) and Keaton Preheim (132) won by pin for Marion-Freeman.
Crofton-Bloomfield Tri.
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield went 1-1 in a home wrestling triangular on Thursday in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Crofton-Bloomfield earned a 45-19 victory over Wayne. For C-B, Brock Jeannoutot (160), Wyatt Tramp (170), Casey Jeannoutot (182), Ty Tramp (220), Owen Kuchar (285) and Braeden Guenther (138) won by pin.
O’Neill edged Crofton-Bloomfield 38-34 behind pins from Anthony Miller (160), Salvador Rodriguez (195), John Alden (126) and Joseph Yates (132), as well as a technical fall by Oliver Schluns (152). For C-B, Guenther (145), Tramp (170), Anthony Steffen (220) and Robbie Fisher (120) won by pin.
O’Neill beat Wayne 47-30 in the other match.
Dell Rapids Quad
DELL RAPIDS — The Vermillion Tanagers went 0-2 in a wrestling quadrangular on Thursday in Dell Rapids.
Dell Rapids edged Vermillion 42-39. Camden Tebay (106), Zach Grochow (113), Kaiden Lowman (138), Quinn Carr (182) and Aiden Geraets (195) won by pin for Dell Rapids. Caleb Emerson (152) and Jaxon Heine (170) won by pin for Vermillion, with Xavier Walker earning a thrilling 17-16 victory over Breck Evans at 120 pounds.
Madison downed Vermillion 63-15 behind pins from Wyatt Pickard (106), Cole Downs (113), Carson Wolf (126), Caleb Hodges (132), Layne Hess (160), Bruce Galde (170), Adam Willis (182) and Alex Swedlund (195). Michael Roob (145) and Emerson (152) won by pin for Vermillion.
Tea Area Tri.
TEA — Dakota Valley went 0-2 in a wrestling triangular on Thursday in Tea.
Lennox topped Dakota Valley 53-27. For Lennox, Ethan Schroeder (170), Nate Haar (220) and Cade Aasheim (113) won by pin, with Grant Larson (106) winning by technical fall. Cameron Black (152) and Eston Monical (160) won by pin for Dakota Valley.
Tea Area beat Dakota Valley 71-9, with Parker Wilson (138), Austin Eilmers (152), Dawson Eimers (160), Sam Werdel (170), Chase DeBoer (195) and Tyler Woodring (113) winning by pin. Keegan DeYoung (220) won by technical fall for the Titans. For Dakota Valley, Jackson Boonstra (145) scored a pin.
Tea Area beat Lennox 60-24 in the other match.
Wagner Quad
WAGNER — Host Wagner went 0-3 in a wrestling quadrangular on Thursday.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson topped Wagner 48-30. For B-AH, Alex Jensen (285) and Owen Serck (106) won by pin. Gannon Knebel (170), Karstyn Lhotak (120), Dan Soukup (132), Jhett Breen (138) and Owen Bekanich (145) won by pin for Wagner.
Chester Area edged Wagner 36-28 behind pins from Carter Leibeg (106) and Daniel Swenson (132). Lhotak (120) scored a pin for Wagner.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney topped Wagner 36-29. For MVPCS, Daniel Dorsey (106) and Austin Hauge (132) won by pin. Lhotak (120) won by pin and Knebel (170) won by technical fall for Wagner.
In its other match, B-AH dropped a 48-27 decision to McCook Central-Montrose. For MCM, Weston Remmers (170), Austin Hoiten (285), Trystan Traupel (120), Elliottt Bartlett (126) and Owen Schmidt (132) won by pin, with Jackson Remmers (152) scoring a technical fall. Aaron Larson (220) won by pin for B-AH.
Girls
Crofton-Bloomfield Tri.
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield went 0-2 in a home wrestling triangular on Thursday in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
O’Neill beat Crofton-Bloomfield 33-18, led by a decision victory for Paola Vergara (155). Crofton-loomfield got a pin from Annabelle Poppe (170).
Wayne topped Crofton-Bloomfield 30-24. For C-B, Pamela Dennis (115), Madisen Petersen (125) and Jaisie Janssen (155) won by pin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.