The defending Class 9AA state champions will be without their standout quarterback for the rest of the season.
Viborg-Hurley’s Chase Mason, last year’s Class 9AA all-state quarterback after leading the Cougars to the state title, tore his ACL in last week’s game at Arlington-Lake Preston and will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Rob Kessler told the Press & Dakotan on Friday.
Mason, also a standout basketball, track and baseball athlete, is scheduled to have surgery next Thursday, according to Kessler.
A year ago, Mason combined for 3,377 yards and 45 touchdowns — 2,218 yards through the air and 1,159 yards on the ground. In the state championship game against Bon Homme, he broke the title game total offense record with a combined 416 yards and six scores.
Through one full game and part of a second game this season, Mason was off to a fast start for the top-ranked Cougars (2-0).
In the season opener against Corsica Stickney, he ran for 110 yards with two touchdowns, and also passed for 155 yards and a touchdown.
He then scored on a 35-yard touchdown run in last Friday’s win over Arlington-Lake Preston, but left with a knee injury. Viborg-Hurley then brought in junior quarterback Blake Schroedemeier, and he responded with 226 yards and four touchdowns through the air.
The Cougars face Menno-Marion tonight (Friday) in Marion.
