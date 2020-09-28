Unbeatens Yankton and Viborg-Hurley remained in the top spot in their respective polls as the South Dakota Media Football Poll was announced on Monday.
Yankton (5-0) received 19 of 22 first place votes after its 30-24 overtime victory over Mitchell. The Kernels (3-2) remained in fourth this week. Brookings (5-0), the other unbeaten in the class, received the other three first place votes.
Brookings and Yankton are tied for first in the South Dakota Football Coaches’ Association Poll, also announced Monday. Brookings has a 18 to 13 edge in first place votes.
Yankton hosts fifth-ranked Sturgis (2-3) on Friday.
Viborg-Hurley (5-0) was a unanimous top pick in Class 9AA after a 50-0 victory over Parker, the Cougars’ third shutout victory and third 50-point victory of the season. The Cougars travel to Elkton-Lake Benton this week.
Platte-Geddes (5-0) remained fourth in Class 9AA after its victory over Class 9B top-ranked Wolsey-Wessington. The Black Panthers travel to Menno-Marion this week.
In the coaches’ poll, Viborg-Hurley is first, with Platte-Geddes third. Parkston is receiving votes.
Here is a look at the other classes:
— Sioux Falls Roosevelt (5-0) remained a unanimous top pick in Class 11AAA. The Rough Riders’ matchup with Aberdeen Central this week has been cancelled due to COVID concerns.
The Rough Riders had 27 of 28 first place votes to hold the top spot in the coaches’ poll.
— Tea Area (4-0) remained first in Class 11AA, drawing 18 of 22 first place votes. Dell Rapids (5-0) received the other four top votes.
Dakota Valley (3-2), winners of three straight, moved into fourth place in the poll. The Panthers host Dell Rapids this week.
In the coaches’ poll, Tea Area is first and Dakota Valley is fourth.
— Winner (4-0) drew 17 first place votes in Class 11B, with Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (6-0) drawing the other five.
B-E-E holds the top spot in the coaches’ poll, with Winner second.
— Howard (5-0) remained unbeaten and a unanimous pick atop the Class 9A poll.
Canistota-Freeman (4-1), which was off last week, travels to Castlewood this week.
Howard is the only unanimous top team in the coaches’ poll, with Canistota-Freeman ranked second.
— Despite the loss to Platte-Geddes, Wolsey-Wessington (4-1) drew 12 of 22 first place votes and held off Langford Area (4-1) for the top spot in 9B. The Lions picked up the other 10 first place votes.
Alcester-Hudson (4-1) moved into the poll in fourth place after a victory over Colman-Egan. The Cubs will travel to Hanson this week instead of their originally-scheduled off week.
Wolsey Wessington leads the coaches’ poll, followed by Langford Area and Alcester-Hudson.
The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 28 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (22) 5-0 110 1
2. Brandon Valley 3-1 87 2
3. Harrisburg 4-1 62 3
4. Lincoln 3-1 43 4
5. Washington 3-2 21 5
Receiving votes: O’Gorman 7.
Class 11AA
1. Yankton (19) 5-0 107 1
2. Brookings (3) 5-0 86 2
3. Pierre 3-1 70 3
4. Mitchell 3-2 44 4
5. Sturgis 2-3 22 5
Receiving votes: Huron 1.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (18) 4-0 106 1
2. Dell Rapids (4) 5-0 92 2
3. Canton 2-2 49 4
4. Dakota Valley 3-2 41 5
5. Madison 2-3 35 3
Receiving votes: Milbank 4, Sioux Falls Christian 2, West Central 1.
Class 11B
1. Winner (17) 4-0 105 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (5) 6-0 93 2
3. Sioux Valley 4-1 59 3
4. McCook Central/Montrose 4-1 37 4
5. St. Thomas More 3-1 19 5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 17.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (22) 5-0 110 1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh 5-0 86 2
3. Hamlin 6-0 56 3
4. Platte-Geddes 5-0 53 4
5. Hanson 5-0 21 5
Receiving votes: Deuel 4.
Class 9A
1. Howard (22) 5-0 110 1
2. Canistota/Freeman 4-1 84 2
3. Warner 5-0 59 3
4. De Smet 5-1 49 4
5. Wall 5-0 22 RV
Receiving votes: Gregory 3, Ipswich 2, Philip 1.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (12) 4-1 96 1
2. Langford Area (10) 4-1 95 2
3. Dell Rapids St. Mary 3-2 42 4
4. Alcester-Hudson 4-1 38 RV
5. Herreid/Selby Area 4-1 37 5
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 14, Colman-Egan 8.
SDFBCA POLL
Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (27) 5-0 159
2. Brandon Valley (1) 3-1 119
3. Harrisburg 4-1 98
4. SF Lincoln 3-1 71
5. O'Gorman 2-3 31
Others: SF Washington 18
Class 11AA
1. Brookings (18) 5-0 136
1. Yankton (13) 5-0 136
3. Pierre 3-1 91
4. Mitchell 3-2 68
5. Huron 2-3 18
Others: Sturgis 13
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (24) 4-0 148
2. Dell Rapids (7) 5-0 126
3. Madison 2-3 61
4. Dakota Valley 3-2 53
5. Canton 2-2 49
Others: West Central 13, SF Christian 6
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (18) 6-0 138
2. Winner (13) 4-0 131
3. Sioux Valley 4-1 76
4. McCook Central/Montrose 4-1 37
4. Mobridge-Pollock 5-0 37
Others: St. Thomas More 14, WWSSC 12
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (20) 5-0 112
2. Lemmon-McIntosh (2) 5-0 74
3. Platte-Geddes (1) 5-0 59
4. Hamlin 6-0 54
5. Hanson 5-0 36
Others: Parkston 5, Deuel 4
Class 9A
1. Howard (23) 5-0 115
2. Canistota-Freeman 4-1 90
3. Warner 5-0 59
4. DeSmet 5-1 43
5. Wall 5-0 26
Others: Ipswich/Edmunds Central 15, Gregory 4
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (19) 4-1 111
2. Langford Area (2) 4-1 83
3. Alcester-Hudson (1) 4-1 42
3. DR St. Mary 3-2 42
5. Kadoka Area 4-1 36
Others: Herreid/Selby Area 27, Colman-Egan 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.