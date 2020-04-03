VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s tennis coach Brett Barnett is pleased to announce that Anna Marija Bukina will be joining the Coyotes roster in the fall as part of the 2020 recruiting class.
Bukina, a native of Riga, Latvia, will come to South Dakota as a transfer from Saint Leo University in Florida and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Bukina posted a 9-2 singles mark as a freshman and is currently 3-5 this season as a sophomore.
“I am really excited that Anna Marija will join the Coyote family,” Barnett said. “She is coming from a Top 10 D2 program and is a very talented player with a high UTR of 9.7.
“Bukina is very athletic and her style of play fits in great with how we play here. She will help us out immediately in the singles and doubles lineup in the fall. I have really enjoyed getting to know her over the recruiting process and cannot wait to have her on campus in August.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.