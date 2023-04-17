Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 73F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy and cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.