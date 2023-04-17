Three coaches familiar with the Eastern South Dakota Conference (ESD) will be joining the coaching staff at Yankton High School in the 2023-24 season.

Matt Decker, who has been on the YHS boys’ basketball staff since the 2018-19 season, has been named the head girls’ basketball coach. Watertown and Northern State graduate Robert Coyle III has been named the head wrestling coach. Tayler (Corey) Stacey, a Watertown and Dakota State graduate, has been named the head volleyball coach.

