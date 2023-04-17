Three coaches familiar with the Eastern South Dakota Conference (ESD) will be joining the coaching staff at Yankton High School in the 2023-24 season.
Matt Decker, who has been on the YHS boys’ basketball staff since the 2018-19 season, has been named the head girls’ basketball coach. Watertown and Northern State graduate Robert Coyle III has been named the head wrestling coach. Tayler (Corey) Stacey, a Watertown and Dakota State graduate, has been named the head volleyball coach.
“All three have experience in ‘AA’ sports,” said Yankton activities director Ryan Mors. “They understand what goes on in the ESD.”
Decker, who also graduated from Watertown, is a 2019 graduate of the University of South Dakota who began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant coach for the Bucks while serving as a student teacher at Yankton Middle School. Hired as a middle school Social Studies teacher in 2019, he continued as a volunteer assistant until being named the freshman coach for the 2020-21 season. He has been the sophomore coach for the Bucks each of the past two seasons.
He takes over from Trey Krier, who had led the program since the 2014-15 season.
“Decker has been a staple of our boys’ staff the past five years,” Mors said. “He was excited for the opportunity. Matt has always wanted to be a head coach.”
Decker said he had been looking for an opportunity for his first head coaching position when the chance to run the Gazelles came up.
“I’ve been blessed with the boys, having mentors like (head coach Chris) Haynes and (assistant coach Jason) Savey, and other coaches like (former assistant Grant) Rolfes,” Decker said. “I was looking for an opportunity, and this is one I couldn’t deny. The program has a great tradition and great support from the community.
“It’s been a tremendous opportunity for my family and me.”
Once a powerhouse in the Class A (in the two-class system) and Class AA ranks, the Yankton girls’ basketball program has not won a state title since 1996 and has only qualified for state once since 2011, the COVID-cancelled 2020 tournament.
“We want to reestablish the great tradition of Gazelles basketball,” Decker said. “I’ve learned a lot from the boys, especially some of the things Chris has done with building the culture of a program.
“We want to develop that tradition so Gazelles players want to come back for camps, so alumni want to come back and support the program.”
Coyle was a five-time honoree on the National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Academic team, one of 10 athletes nationally to earn the honor five times. He also earned the NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic Award as well as becoming the 2022 Britton-Kelly nominee for Northern State University.
While competing at NSU, he also helped coach at youth wrestling camps and tournaments in Aberdeen and was a clinician with fellow Watertown/Northern State teammates Ty Althoff and Sam Stroup for the Watertown Booster Club wrestling team.
“Robert has a nice pedigree,” Mors said. “He brings a lot of young energy.”
Coyle replaces Riley Smith, who had led the program since the 2015-16 season. Smith will remain with the program as an assistant coach. Bucks assistant Nick O’Connor, another Watertown alum, mentioned the position to Coyle.
“I knew Riley (Smith) a little from wrestling against Yankton,” he said. “They are a young team, and I’ll have the opportunity to grow with them.”
Coyle also mentioned that his grandfather told him stories about the 1986 state tournament in which the Bucks edged Watertown by a half-point for Yankton’s only state team title.
One of the challenges Coyle is looking forward to is continuing to build the girls’ program. The Gazelles graduate two-time state champion Nevaeh Leonard but return the rest of a talented roster.
“I think it’s great that the sport of wrestling is getting more inclusive,” he said. Since girls’ wrestling has only been sanctioned in South Dakota for three years, it was not in place when Coyle wrestled at Watertown. “I’ve heard about Yankton’s success, watched the results on TrackWrestling.
“I’m ready to take them all, do everything I can to build upon both programs.”
Coyle will graduate from NSU this spring with a master’s degree in the Accelerated Special Education program. He completed his student teaching at various elementary and secondary schools in Aberdeen. In February, he accepted a full-time substitute special education teaching position at May Overby Elementary school for the rest of this school year. Recently, Robert has accepted a special education teaching position at Beadle Elementary School here in Yankton, beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.
Stacey takes over the YHS volleyball program after finishing the 2022 season as the head coach in Vermillion due to a mid-season resignation. She has also coached several Junior Olympics volleyball clubs, including EAVC, Madison, and Club Central.
Stacey takes over for Chelsea Law, who led the program for two seasons.
“Tayler understands the ESD and ‘AA,’” Mors said. “She is another young coach who is excited to be here.”
Stacey was already in the process of moving to Yankton with her husband, Logan, when the opportunity to coach the Gazelles came open.
“Growing up in Watertown, the bigger schools is what I’m used to,” she said. “It’s similar to how I grew up and I enjoyed that.”
Stacey was part of a NAIA Tournament-qualifying program at DSU, where she majored in elementary education with minors in ESL, reading, and technology. At Watertown, she earned all-state tournament and all-ESD honors while helping the Arrows to fourth and third place finishes.
She hopes to carry some of the things that made both programs successful with her to Yankton.
“In both (DSU and Watertown) I had strong relationships with my teammates and my coaches,” she said. “I want to bring that here. I want to build the strong team dynamic that I had in both Watertown and Dakota State.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.